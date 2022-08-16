U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

BBT.Live and Check Point are delivering an innovative secured connectivity package to Service Providers

·4 min read

As part of the cooperation, Check Point security software will be embedded in BBT.Live's secure connectivity package developed for service providers globally

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT.Live (Be Broadband Technologies), founded by entrepreneur Moshe Levinson, and Security titan Check Point announced a cooperation agreement. As part of the cooperation, Check Point will strengthen and protect BBT.Live's communications components.

BBT.Live has developed an innovative software that enables service providers to offer cloud-based broadband connectivity packages as part of a secure range to business clients distributed across multiple offices, branches and remote home offices. In a world that increasingly relies on digitization, cloud-computing and work from anywhere, there is a growing demand from service providers for an all-inclusive solution that includes reliable, simple to operate and secure network communications.

To date, service providers have been forced to offer clumsy solutions that require multiple vendors and are difficult to deploy, resulting in low profitability. BBT.Live's technology is an all-in-one solution, providing network connectivity that integrates with any hardware or cloud environment with the highest level of security. The simplicity of the system and the ease of deployment that can be deployed remotely and within minutes, allow service providers to deliver excellent customer experience while significantly reducing IT, customer service and technical teams costs.

Check Point is a world leader in cyber security, offering security solutions across networks, computers, cloud environments, mobile devices and IoT devices. Under the cooperation agreement with BBT.Live, Check Point will deploy Quantum IoT Embedded as part of BBT.Live's software. Quantum IoT Embedded combines its innovative Nano-Agent® technology that monitors the activity of a device, identifies anomalies indicative of complex cyber-attacks and blocks them in real time.

Miri Ofir, R&D Director, Check Point: "The broad distribution of IoT devices in enterprises enables cyber attackers to enter organizational networks through them. In our experience, routers and communication devices provide attackers with an entry point into the organizational network. At present, a widespread cyber-attack named ZuoRAT is taking place on routers that are usually found in small organizations, branches and homes. It is estimated that thousands of organizations have been affected by this attack. The Nano Agent® that we embed in IoT devices identifies and blocks attack attempts in real time, including exploitation of Zero-Day vulnerabilities. We thank BBT.Live for their cooperation and are confident that their clients will be secured at the highest level".

Moshe Levinson, Founder and CEO, BBT.Live: "The cooperation with Check Point brings us great pride and is a vote of confidence in the product we have developed. There is no match to Check Point's capabilities in the field of security and we are delighted to have been chosen as their partner and for their assistance in delivering a complete and wholesome product to our customers."

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally.  Check Point's portfolio of solutions (Infinity) protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and 5th generation threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users, Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds, Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and data centers. All controlled by the industry's most comprehensive, intuitive and unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

About BBT.Live

BBT.live has developed a unique, software-based solution to provide cloud-based secure connectivity to service providers and their customers in Israel and in the world. BBT.Live seeks to provide a simple and high-quality solution to service providers, enabling them to deliver excellent service to their clients while significantly increasing their average revenue per client. The company, founded in August 2020, has already signed contracts with communications giants such as Cellcom and its partners, as well as with global companies such as Intel, Dell and Advantech, which integrate BBT.Live's system into their products. The company is led by an experienced and highly skilled team, including Prof. David Hay, head of the Cyber Security Research Center at the Hebrew University (HUJ), Dani Harari, Brig. General (res.) and formerly head of 8200 Unit, as well as a team of experts in the field of communications and security.

Contact:
Rubi Alfi-Nissan
rubi@grow-pr.co.il
+972 (0)542554594

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbtlive-and-check-point-are-delivering-an-innovative-secured-connectivity-package-to-service-providers-301606762.html

SOURCE BBT.live; Check Point

