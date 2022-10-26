U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

BBTV Announces Strategic Acquisition of Outloud Media, Expanding Multi-Platform Distribution and Monetization Solutions for Creators on Facebook and Snapchat

·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company, today is announcing the acquisition of the assets of Outloud Media, a Detroit-based creator economy business with expertise distributing and monetizing creator content across multiple social media platforms like Facebook. The acquisition bolsters BBTV's Multi-Platform Partnership solution, which provides content creators additional revenue across multiple social platforms.

BBTV (CNW Group/BBTV Holdings Inc.)
BBTV (CNW Group/BBTV Holdings Inc.)

  • BBTV's Multi-Platform Partnership (MPP) solution is focused on redeploying existing creator content for scalable distribution and monetization on other social platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat. BBTV prioritizes the monetization of creator content across platforms with high scale advertising businesses including Google and Meta.

  • Outloud Media's existing operations and expertise will help drive incremental higher margin Base Solutions revenue for BBTV and its content creators.

  • The acquisition is accretive to Base Solutions with gross margins comparable to BBTV's existing Plus Solutions.

"We are excited about the acquisition of the Outloud Media business because it continues our momentum in monetizing social viewers for our creators," commented Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV. "This low risk, high impact acquisition will expedite higher margin growth in the Company's Base Solutions. This acquisition is an ideal strategic fit that further amplifies BBTV's reach, massive content library, and proprietary tech to benefit our creators, advertisers, and our shareholders."

With a substantial and growing roster of prominent creators, Outloud Media has a strong reputation in the creator economy for proven distribution and revenue generation across social platforms for content creators. This acquisition also provides BBTV access to incremental data and insights to further empower the Company's content distribution and monetization across key platforms.

"We couldn't imagine a better place for the Outloud Media business to thrive," commented Joel Beckett, CEO of Outloud Group. "BBTV is one of the strongest leaders in the creator economy with solutions for content creators that are unmatched in the space. Combining Outloud Media's solutions with those of BBTV is a no-brainer for any content creator looking to succeed across multiple platforms, both for our existing creators within Outloud, and BBTV's large and growing roster."

Outloud Media generated US$4M in revenues over the last 12 months. The acquisition is mainly structured as a 5-year performance earn-out of up to US$5M. The performance-based earn-out will be calculated as a percentage of shareable revenue from Facebook and Snapchat, which is comparable to gross profit less certain additional direct operating costs.

"As the stand out leader in our space and the only provider of truly end-to-end solutions for creators, we're excited to embolden the Multi-Platform Partnership solution that enables success for creators on platforms they don't have the knowledge or bandwidth to capitalize on," comments Erich Lochner, SVP Creator Partnerships, BBTV. "We've seen how incremental revenue on platforms like Facebook can be a game-changer for creators looking to propel themselves into the next level of their career, and BBTV has cemented itself as a staple in their success. Acquiring the Outloud Media business will help us expedite our trajectory and grow our expertise even more quickly."

For more information visit www.bbtv.com.

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2022, BBTV had the fourth most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 35 billion minutes of video content1. (www.bbtv.com)


1 Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2022 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward–looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is not information about historical facts but instead represents the Company's intentions, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives and strategies regarding future events and results, and includes certain financial outlooks. Financial outlooks, in particular, are provided to aid in understanding management's goals and expectations regarding future financial matters, and, for all the reasons set out below, may not be achieved. Such financial outlooks may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes statements regarding the planned effect of the acquisition of the Outloud Media business on BBTV, including that Outloud Media's existing operations and expertise will help drive incremental higher margin Base Solutions revenue for BBTV and its content creators; the acquisition is accretive to Base Solutions with gross margins comparable to BBTV's existing Plus Solutions; this low risk, high impact acquisition will expedite higher margin growth in the Company's Base Solutions; and acquiring the Outloud Media business will help us expedite our trajectory and grow our expertise even more quickly. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to the Company's assumptions that the integration of the Outloud Media business with BBTV's, and in particular, deal terms with creators using BBTV's MPP solution, will proceed as planned; that the Company's internal financial forecasts and models, including its estimates of costs and revenue, are accurate; that its assumptions regarding the impact of the acquisition of the Outloud assets and continued growth, changes and trends in the Company's industry and the global economy will be met; the absence of new rules or policies of platforms and other strategic partners, that may negatively impact the business of BBTV; our ability to build our market share and enter new markets; and our ability to obtain and maintain financing on acceptable terms on a timely basis. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that the Company's assumptions on which its forward-looking information is based may not be accurate; the effect of competition; that the Company has a history of losses and negative cash flow; that the Company's agreements with platforms, creators or others may terminate early or not be renewed either on similar terms or at all; that the Company's MPP solution may not continue to be attractive to creators and may not realize our expectations; the Company's need for timely performance by its creators and strategic partners; the Company's need for additional capital, which is not assured on a timely basis or at all; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic; as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2022 filed on sedar at www.sedar.com and in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For further information please contact:
Media Relations: PR@bbtv.com
Investor Relations: IR@bbtv.com

BBTV-C

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbtv-announces-strategic-acquisition-of-outloud-media-expanding-multi-platform-distribution-and-monetization-solutions-for-creators-on-facebook-and-snapchat-301659284.html

SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.

