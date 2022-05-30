BC Government Announces $3 Million for Arthritis Research at ARThritis Soirée

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Arthritis Research Canada received exciting news at its annual ARThritis Soirée – a $3 million funding announcement by Health Minister Adrian Dix. This boosted the event's fundraising total to an amazing $3,375,000 in support of life-saving arthritis research.

"For more than two decades, Arthritis Research Canada has been accelerating arthritis research and transforming the lives of the millions of people who live with this disease," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. "Our Government is committed to supporting Arthritis Research Canada's work through $3 million in funding for the organization to continue its clinical research program and to focus on new and expanding areas. Along with the contributions from the annual fundraiser, this funding will help Arthritis Research Canada get us one step closer to stamping out this disease and improving the health of people in B.C."

The event took place on May 26 at The Roof, Hotel Vancouver and included business and community leaders, philanthropists, doctors, scientists, healthcare professionals, and individuals who share an appreciation of art and a desire to support arthritis research.

More than 6 million Canadians of all ages, live with the pain and disability of arthritis. It is the #1 cause of work disability and costs the Canadian economy an estimated $33 billion per year in treatment costs and lost productivity.

"Arthritis is over 100 diseases that can cause serious, life-threatening complications and interfere with a person's ability to live life to the fullest," said Dr. Diane Lacaille, Arthritis Research Canada's Scientific Director. "We are extremely grateful to our sponsors, performers, guests and donors for participating in this year's ARThritis Soirée to support research that finds solutions to challenges caused by arthritis."

The Soirée is a success year-over-year thanks to the collective and generous efforts of many sponsors, guests, donors, volunteers, and dynamic hosts – Fred Lee, regular contributor for the Province Newspaper and Boulevard Magazine, and Fiona Forbes, host, producer and TV powerhouse.

Arthritis Research Canada would like to thank RBC for supporting the ARThritis Soirée as Presenting Sponsor.

"At RBC, we are guided by our purpose to help our clients thrive and communities prosper," said Martin Thibodeau, Regional President British Columbia, RBC Royal Bank. "We know that arthritis impacts many families in our region. That's why we are supporting the ideas happening at Arthritis Research Canada that are helping to improve the lives of people living with arthritis."

Guests were treated to an exciting performance by Angela Kelman, lead singer of Canadian country music group, Farmer's Daughter. Kelman and her band had everyone up and dancing for arthritis research.

"The world has changed due to the global pandemic, but the need for arthritis research is still significant," Lacaille said. "We are grateful that people continued to show their support by joining us at the event."

To learn more about Arthritis Research Canada's current research projects, please click here.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose world recognized research is creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is conducting research across Canada in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec and is affiliated with five major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, and McGill University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, new and better treatment, and improved quality of life.

