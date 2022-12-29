U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

BC Partners enters agreement to acquire leading Account Based Marketing Platform Madison Logic

·4 min read

  • BC Partners enters agreement with Clarion Capital Partners to drive the next chapter of growth for Madison Logic

  • Investment underscores BC Partners' deep expertise in technology enabled services and digital marketing, within its continued focus on the TMT sector

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Partners, a leading international investment firm, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Madison Logic, the global leader in Account Based Marketing (ABM), from Clarion Capital Partners (Clarion). Other shareholders including CEO Tom O'Regan and Co-Founders Vin Turk (COO) and Erik Matlick, along with Clarion, will maintain ownership stakes in Madison Logic and continue to support the business in partnership with BC Partners.

Madison Logic provides advanced B2B ABM services through its proprietary, industry-leading account-based marketing platform to improve its clients' sales and marketing results. According to Forrester Research, sustainable B2B pipeline growth requires a clear focus on spotting buying groups, responding to digital signals, and optimizing the path toward a buying decision. With the increase in corporate purchasing and selling online, sales and marketing teams need to work closely together to enable a data-driven approach to marketing aligned with accounts. The Company meets the needs of these changing buyer preferences and behaviors with its integrated approach to data-driven, multi-channel ABM that enables marketers to drive higher engagement, accelerate the sales cycle, and deliver exceptional ROI.

With the support of Clarion, Madison Logic has taken market share through rapid organic growth, driven by a highly targeted go-to-market strategy, investments in technology, and an incredible global team. This new partnership with BC Partners will support Madison Logic's best-in-class management team to continue to provide unsurpassed services to its clients, as well as accelerate its growth trajectory with access to additional capital to invest in the business and its technology to further drive organic and inorganic growth through increased technology platform functionality and service delivery, as well as expanding capabilities in new industries, geographies, and advertising mediums.

BC Partners has developed a thematic focus on digital commerce, digital marketing and digital transformation with investments in Chewy.com, the leading online pet retailer in 2017, and in 2021 both Valtech, which designs, builds, and runs digital experience, commerce and connected platforms for over 600 customers across industries globally, and EAB, the leading provider of subscription-based research, software, and technology-enabled services to the higher education industry.

Raymond Svider, Chairman of BC Partners, commented: "Madison Logic embodies the key themes that we look for at BC Partners and within the Technology sector: it is an industry leader in a secularly growing market with multiple avenues for growth and a strong management team.  The business is the ideal platform to invest in this attractive segment of the market and, consistent with our 'owner-operator' mindset, we are excited to partner with Tom O'Regan, CEO and Vin Turk, COO and co-founder of Madison Logic, and their team in this next phase of the journey to execute their strategy and support them in further developing their technology and services offerings."

Tom O'Regan, Chief Executive Officer at Madison Logic, commented: "With the active support of the Clarion team, Madison Logic has grown substantially and established its leadership position in the market. The Madison Logic team and I are thrilled to now continue in the next stage of our very ambitious growth path with BC Partners, and confident that this will unlock significant new growth opportunities across the business. We look forward to a collaborative partnership with BC Partners, which has extensive experience fostering portfolio companies' potential."

"The execution by the Madison Logic team has been nothing short of incredible as they've scaled the company to become a global leader in Account Based Marketing," said David Ragins, a Managing Director at Clarion.  "It has been a pleasure being part of such a great company and we wish the team continued success with their new partner."

LUMA Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to BC Partners, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel.

Madison Logic and Clarion Capital Partners were advised by William Blair as lead financial advisors and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP as legal counsel.

The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory and antitrust approvals.

Media Contacts

BC Partners, Head of Communications 
Simren Priestley
E: Simren.priestley@bcpartners.com 
T: +44 (0) 7587 332 241

Madison Logic, Head of Corporate Communications
Betsy Utley-Marin
E: eutleymarin@madisonlogic.com
T: +1 (773) 2551714

Clarion Capital Partners, Managing Director
Doug Mellinger
E: dmellinger@clarion-capital.com
T: +1 (212) 821 0190

About Madison Logic
The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM activation and measurement platform, enables enterprise organizations to leverage a proprietary combined data set to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI.  Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey.

For more information, visit https://www.madisonlogic.com

About BC Partners
BC Partners is a leading investment firm with over €40 billion in assets under management across private equity, private debt, and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role for over three decades in developing the European buy-out market. Today BC Partners integrated transatlantic investment teams work from offices in Europe and North America and are aligned across our four core sectors: TMT, Healthcare, Business Services & Industrials, and Consumer. Since its foundation, BC Partners has completed over 124 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of over €160 billion and is currently investing its eleventh private equity buyout fund.

For further information, visit https://www.bcpartners.com/

About Clarion Capital Partners
Clarion Capital Partners is a New York based private equity firm that focuses on making equity investments in lower middle market growth companies. Clarion's industry focus includes Media, Entertainment & Technology, Financial Services, Business & Healthcare Services, and Consumer & Retail.

Additional information on Clarion can be found at www.Clarion-Capital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bc-partners-enters-agreement-to-acquire-leading-account-based-marketing-platform-madison-logic-301710846.html

SOURCE BC Partners

