BC Platforms Drives Data Enablement and Collaboration to Accelerate Precision Medicine in Asia

·3 min read

  • Global healthcare data management and analytics leader brings together experts to discuss current drivers in personalized medicine at second edition of Precision Medicine & Data Science Conference in Singapore

ZURICH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms (BCP), a leading provider of data and technology platforms for personalized medicine and drug development, will host a key, day-long, Precision Medicine and Data Science Conference in Singapore on 7 June 2022 to discuss how stakeholders can securely collaborate and enable the use of federated data at scale to empower precision medicine, population health, and preventive care initiatives in the region.

The event features preeminent local and international experts from healthcare, government, and academia, including Professor Patrick Tan, Executive Director of the Genome Institute of Singapore, Associate Professor Neerja Karnani, BioInformatics Institute A*STAR and Dr Shay Ben-Shachar, Director of Precision Medicine and Genomics at Clalit Research Institute, Israel. It is part of BCP's efforts to support the growth of precision medicine activities in Asia Pacific.

"Access to connected, secure data is a key pillar in overall healthcare development. High quality clinical and genomics information is foundational to predictive and preventive clinical care as well as drug development. Today, real-world data generated from Asian countries is not represented well enough and data diversity is key to solving the most pressing research questions," said Mr Tero Silvola, Chief Executive Officer of BC Platforms. "At BC Platforms we recognize that Asian countries continue to remain under-represented in global life science research; so it is important for healthcare systems in the region to collaborate, build highly secure, enabling technologies and ensure local legislation is supportive of real-world data initiatives. It will allow the whole ecosystem to stay in front of the development, and our vision focuses on personalized care models for patients in this region."

The company had expanded its R&D operations in Singapore earlier this year and partnered with SingHealth, Singapore's largest public healthcare group. Parties aim to build a series of research projects and by doing so accelerate relevant clinical research with pressing targets on diseases prevalent in the Asian population, including but not limited to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. This highly visible partnership is part of BC Platforms' rapidly growing data partner network for secure and regulatory compliant sharing of real-world data. The BCRQUEST.com global partner network now comprises 33 million patient lives from 37 data partners on five continents.

While BC Platforms has been active in Singapore since 2019, it plans to ramp up activities and continue to build its presence in the region as it continues to develop and deploy safe and secure infrastructure for healthcare data. The company is also focusing on partnerships with local and regional healthcare and research institutions to strengthen translational research capabilities in Asia Pacific and improve care outcomes for patients in the region.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a global leader in providing a powerful data and technology platform for personalised medicine and drug development, accelerating the translation of insights into clinical practice. Our technology drives the infinite loop between personalised care and research discoveries, leveraging latest science, deep technical expertise, strategic partnerships, and harmonized, diverse data collections. Our high performing genomic data discovery and analytics platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis, and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. For more information, please visit the website www.bcplatforms.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bc-platforms-drives-data-enablement-and-collaboration-to-accelerate-precision-medicine-in-asia-301558758.html

SOURCE BC Platforms

