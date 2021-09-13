U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

BC Platforms to Enable Longitudinal RWD and Genomics Access for Drug Development in Africa

·5 min read

Real world data (RWD) from new African Institute of Everyone Genome (AiEG) biobank, aiming to collect 10M+ consenting patients' data

ZURICH and JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in genomics research, analytics and global data access, announced a new collaboration with the African Institute of Everyone Genome (AiEG), a South African genomic company focusing on building the largest integrated clinical and genomics data biobank in the African continent. As part of the collaboration, BCP's platform will enable RWD research involving 10M+ consenting patient genomes from all 54 African countries, to be collected by AiEG over a period of 10-15 years. The main goal of the research will be to enable drug development and clinical research for patients in sub-Saharan Africa.

To-date, global investment in African genome research has been lacking, with only 1% of total funding directed towards genomics research and clinical studies in Africa [1] In terms of human genomic analyses, only around 5000 to 10,000 whole African genomes have been studied, in contrast to up to 1 million genomes globally. This contrasts with the fact that 25% of the world's population is expected to be based on the African continent by 2050. This significant growth sits alongside a current and ongoing increase in pharmaceutical expansion, with the estimated value of Africa's pharmaceutical market growing to $20 billion in 2018. The importance of understanding the full genetic diversity of patients in sub-Saharan Africa is critical for drug development: novel target identification, validation and early insights into adverse events. It has been well described that the genetic diversity represented by patients from the African continent is the greatest in the world. [2]

As part of the Strategic Data Partnership with AiEG, BC Platforms is providing a cloud-based, scalable Discovery and Research Platform, made available to AiEG and commercial researchers via Microsoft Azure. AiEG has built a large footprint of public and private healthcare entities and experienced research clinicians who consent patients for sharing clinical and genomic data for research. The first pilot cohort of patients are anticipated to be engaged in October 2021. BCP's role will enable research collaborations with drug developers, data management and preparation of analysis-ready datasets and leading with global best practices in patient data privacy and security.

Tero Silvola, CEO, BCP, said: "Supporting regional genomics initiatives and RWE research is an important part of our vision to build the world's leading analytics platform enabling rapid drug development. We understand the importance and significant opportunity involved in ensuring that African data is represented in Life Sciences research in the near to long term. As BCP's technology and approach is focused on best-in-practice governance with respect to biological samples and longitudinal medical record data, we can help ensure the highest quality standards to support research that will have significant positive impact on the African population."

Joe Mojapelo, CEO, AiEG, said: "Our goal is for African DNA to be studied on its own and be part of clinical trials for new and novel therapies treating a truly global population. Through the RWE that will be produced by future studies in collaboration with BCP, leveraging their integrated cloud-based platform alongside our region-leading database, we are keen to contribute to a new world of research equity. This means promoting access to African genomic data, and one day eradicating unnecessary side effects for the people of South Africa, the African continent and eventually the global African diaspora."

References

  1. Pennisi, E. Africans begin to take the reins of research into their own genomes. Science, 4 February 2021. https://www.science.org/news/2021/02/africans-begin-take-reins-research-their-own-genomes.

  2. Ning Yu, Feng-Chi Chen. Larger Genetic Differences Within Africans Than Between Africans and Eurasians. GENETICS, May 1, 200.2. https://www.genetics.org/content/161/1/269

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a global leader in providing a powerful data and technology platform for personalized medicine, accelerating the translation of insights into clinical practice. Our technology drives the infinite loop between personalized care and research discoveries, leveraging latest science, deep technical expertise, strategic partnerships, and harmonized, diverse data collections. Our high performing genomic data discovery and analytics platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. Additionally, BC Platforms has developed a Global Data Partner Network BCRQUEST.com, which allows us to access more than 22 million patients across Europe, Americas, Africa and Asia with rich data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, drug developers, and industry partners. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, research and development in Espoo, Finland, and presence in London, Boston and in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on LinkedIn @BC Platforms.

About AiEG

AiEG is a developing African genomics company focusing on research and development in the African Continent. The company which is 100% black-owned and controlled is supported by African Institute of Biomedical Science and Technology (AiBST) a genomics, health and research innovation company based in Zimbabwe and South Africa. By way of the correct market timing, social movements and strategic partnership collaboration, EveryoneGenome project hopes to begin successfully impacting the lives of millions of Africans under the slogan "Black DNA matters"

African Institute of Everyone Genome (Pty) Ltd was founded in 2019 in the recognition that African people's broad genetic diversity could be a key to addressing the high burden of disease in the continent and the world. The company seeks to foster a progressive movement that will empower African research participants, communities and researchers to engage with, and benefit from, genomic research and biobanking in a fair and mutually beneficial manner. AiEG endeavours to have a footprint in all African countries, starting in South Africa where its headquarters are based, in Johannesburg and moving up north. For more information, please visit www.everyonegenome.com

Contact information:
Tero Silvola
BC Platforms AG
Tero.silvola@bcplatforms.com

Katja Stout
Scius Communications
katja@sciuscommunications.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bc-platforms-to-enable-longitudinal-rwd-and-genomics-access-for-drug-development-in-africa-301374796.html

SOURCE BC Platforms

