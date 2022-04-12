U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.25
    -16.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,088.00
    -131.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,966.25
    -33.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,971.10
    -6.40 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.20
    +2.91 (+3.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.30
    +13.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.39 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3011
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6850
    +0.3000 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,008.05
    -2,225.09 (-5.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.61
    -49.56 (-5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

BC Platforms Partners with SAS to Deliver Faster Insights from Patient Data for Global Health Care and Life Sciences

·4 min read

ZURICH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in health care data management and analytics, today announced a partnership with analytics leader SAS to support customers in health care and life sciences.

SAS' powerful analytics for health care and life sciences, combined with the repeatable, modular and ease-of-use data management capabilities of BC Platforms, will provide swift and controlled access to expertly curated patient data.

The partnership formed as both companies have several key clients in common, including global pharmaceutical companies and health care provider organizations. BC Platforms and SAS will discover new ways to derive insights from genomics and other patient data, such as imaging and blood chemistry, using state-of-the-art software. The partnership helps companies overcome limitations from data held in silos, simplifies the normalization of complex nonlinear data sets and democratizes access to analytics tools that better predict health outcomes.

Major pharmaceutical companies use SAS' sophisticated analytics toolbox when submitting regulatory dossiers to global regulatory authorities. Similarly, pharmaceutical companies use BCP's data management platform BC|INSIGHT and global real-world data (RWD) access network to normalize, curate and harmonize all in-house data assets and seamlessly connect them with net new RWD assets to accelerate R&D and commercialization efforts.

Nino da Silva, Deputy Managing Director at BCP, said, "We are delighted to work with SAS, one of the world's greatest names in software analytics. Big data is not close to reaching its full potential in health. But through our partnership, which provides access to carefully curated patient data, including genomic data, we will deliver tangible results that will make a difference to drug development, health care provision and patient outcomes. We're better together, narrowing the gap for our customers between multiple data type integrations to support better, faster and more cost-effective clinical decision making."

Scott McClain, Principal Industry Consultant at SAS, commented, "Today, the lightning pace of the digital revolution in medical life science means customers make critical, data-driven decisions with rapid speed. SAS and BC Platforms' combined power in data management and analytics ensures users get closer to the high-quality genomics and real-world data networks they need to make bold discoveries that drive progress."

In 2020, the top 15 highest-revenue life sciences companies spent more than $120 billion on R&D programs. Clinical programs are a significant part of that spending and more than 60% of new clinical trials started in highly segmented patient populations. BCP's Data Access Platform is fundamental to securing more diverse patient data across many therapeutic areas, including cancer, cardiovascular and rare diseases. The collaboration will also support studies of natural disease progression and target identification, plus ensure that clinical trials have quality sourced data for external control arms.

To meet BCP and SAS, visit Booth 808 at the Bio-IT World Precision Medicine Conference at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, May 3-5. Learn more at bio-itworldexpo.com/22.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a global leader in providing a powerful data and technology platform for personalized medicine, accelerating the translation of insights into clinical practice. Our technology drives the infinite loop between personalized care and research discoveries, leveraging the latest science, deep technical expertise, strategic partnerships and harmonized, diverse data collections. Our high-performing genomic data discovery and analytics platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis, and molecular and clinical information interpretation. Additionally, BC Platforms has developed a global data partner network (BCRQUEST.com) that gives us access to real-world data. BCP's growing global data partner network has a footprint across 39 sites, including major hospital networks across 20 countries on five continents, providing standard of care data for more than 23 million patients. This network also allows access to highly enriched data (such as genomic and imaging) for pharmaceutical and medical research and development.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by more than 20 years of collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers and industry partners. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Zurich, research and development in Espoo, Finland, and offices in London, Boston and Singapore. Please visit bcplatforms.com or follow us on LinkedIn @BC Platforms for more information.

Contact information:

Tero Silvola
BC Platforms AG
tero.silvola@bcplatforms.com

Katja Stout
Scius Communications
katja@sciuscommunications.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bc-platforms-partners-with-sas-to-deliver-faster-insights-from-patient-data-for-global-health-care-and-life-sciences-301520964.html

SOURCE BC Platforms

Recommended Stories

  • 23ABC In-Depth: COVID boosters explained

    If you have questions about COVID-19 boosters you're not the only one. Even the FDA's vaccine advisors have more questions than answers right now. Britt Conway explains why in this health minute.

  • Dr. Evelina Grayver answers your COVID questions

    Submit your COVID questions for medical experts and we will get them answered on Eyewitness News.

  • WSJ Opinion: Covid Invades Washington. Should We Be Worried?

    Paul Gigot interviews&nbsp;Dr. Marty Makary on the pandemic's status

  • Russia to Halt Bond Sales, Threatens Legal Action Over Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will halt bond sales for the rest of the year and take legal action if sanctions force it into a default on its debt, according to the country’s finance minister.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeothermal Powerhouse Iceland Hi

  • Axa in Talks With Banco BPM on $1.6 Billion Insurance Units

    (Bloomberg) -- Axa SA is in early-stage talks to buy a controlling stake in Banco BPM SpA’s insurance businesses valued at about 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentEurope M

  • Warner Bros. Discovery opens at $24.08 a share in public debut as newly-formed company

    Newly formed streaming giant Warner Bros. Discovery officially began trading on the Nasdaq.

  • Coinbase Disables Crypto Buying Using UPI in India, Days After Launch

    Coinbase continues to support Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) for selling tokens, while the buying option is “currently unavailable.”

  • First Mover Asia: What’s in HSBC’s Metaverse Fund for Hong Kong, Singapore Private Banking Clients?; Bitcoin Declines

    The financial services giant has been short on specifics, and the mystery underscores the difficulties in defining what belongs in such products; ether also falls.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond’s Buybuy Baby May Be Worth Less Than Activists Think

    Loop Capital's Anthony Chukumba writes that Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures is overestimating the value of a potential spinoff of Bed Bath & Beyond's buybuy Baby.

  • BTC Slips Below $42K, Coinbase Launches Crypto Trading in India

    Kapil Rathi, co-founder and CEO of crypto exchange CrossTower, discusses the recent dip in the crypto markets as investors weigh macro factors like the Russia-Ukraine war, rising oil prices and inflation concerns. Plus, a conversation about India’s crypto ecosystem as Coinbase's expansion in the country is facing obstacles.

  • China’s Nio halts EV production as COVID lockdowns disrupt its supply chain

    Nio Inc., the China-based electric-vehicle maker, over the weekend warned of delivery delays after suspending production due to COVID-19 restrictions that have disrupted its supply chain.

  • China’s other oil security problem

    "A bottle of oil should contain as much Chinese oil as possible," the country's agriculture minister said recently.

  • Nickel Drama Spurs Chicago Bourse Bid to Grab Trade From LME

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chicago Mercantile Exchange, trying to capitalize on the London Metal Exchange’s nickel-trading crisis, is offering incentives to traders to boost its less-popular aluminum futures contract, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet

  • Buy U.K. Stocks as a Bond Yield Hedge, JPMorgan Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. large-cap stocks offer investors one of the best hedges against rising bond yields, especially if the moves become more aggressive, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oi

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chinese oil giant CNOOC to raise $4.4 billion in Shanghai listing

    CNOOC, China's largest offshore oil producer, priced its Shanghai offering at 10.8 yuan ($1.69) per share, a 13% premium to its Hong Kong share price on Friday. It said it would use the share sale proceeds to fund one gas and seven oilfield projects in China and overseas, and to replenish capital.

  • Amazon Kicks Off a Jumbo 7-Part Bond Sale Including 40-Year Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. sold $12.75 billion of investment-grade bonds for general corporate purposes that may include repaying debt as well as funding acquisitions and share buybacks in its first note sale in about a year.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid

  • Bank earnings, CPI inflation, retail sales: What to know this holiday-shortened week

    A flurry of big bank earnings and fresh inflation data out of Washington are expected to keep investors busy this holiday-shortened trading week. Market participants will also tune in Wednesday for a key economic report on March retail sales activity.

  • Highly Rated Lockheed Martin Stock Near Buy Zone With Earnings Due

    Lockheed Martin is building a base and near a possible buy zone ahead of its earnings report expected around Apr. 19 .

  • Profit Margins Will Be Down in Earnings Season. When Buying Beaten-Up Stocks Makes Sense.

    The market remains frothy, and many companies are going to have trouble reporting earnings that thrill the Street. But there still will be buying opportunities among solid stocks that temporarily fall out of favor with investors.