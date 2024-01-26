BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) most popular amongst retail investors who own 51% of the shares, institutions hold 36%

Key Insights

Significant control over BCB Bancorp by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 43% of the company

Insiders own 13% of BCB Bancorp

To get a sense of who is truly in control of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 51% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 36% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of BCB Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BCB Bancorp?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

BCB Bancorp already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at BCB Bancorp's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

BCB Bancorp is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 5.5% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.4% and 4.4% of the stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of BCB Bancorp

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in BCB Bancorp, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$227m, and insiders have US$29m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 51% of BCB Bancorp shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand BCB Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with BCB Bancorp .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

