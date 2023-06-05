BCC wins the ear of government in a blow to scandal-hit CBI

CBI

The Government has signalled it will work with a new business council set up to rival the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) as the scandal-hit lobby group continues to be frozen out.

A Treasury source said that the Government was open to engaging with the new council established by the British Chamber of Commerce (BCC).

The willingness will be regarded as another blow to the CBI, which has been totally frozen out by ministers in recent months amid a sexual misconduct scandal.

It comes as the CBI confronts a crucial vote on its future Tuesday, with the result hanging in the balance.



The BCC held a roundtable meeting with the council’s founding members – Heathrow, Drax, IHG and BP – on Monday, as well as a number of prospective members.

The BCC launched its new council to represent big businesses on Monday, in a move a source close to the CBI branded “opportunistic”.

The Treasury source said the Government was willing to speak with all business organisations and said it is up to ministers and officials whether they wish to take meetings with any particular group.

CBI members will be asked to vote on reforms Tuesday designed to stave off insolvency, limit job cuts and prevent further instances of sexual misconduct.

It follows an exodus of members after allegations of historic sexual misconduct at the lobby group. The CBI, which has traditionally been the voice of big business, faces being wound up if it does not win a convincing mandate from its members.

However, the ballot risks falling flat with a number of major members, including Scottish Power, PwC and BT, planning to abstain from voting.

Reforms proposed by CBI chief Rain Newton-Smith will be put to vote on Tuesday - ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Live News

One senior executive said their FTSE 250 company would vote against the CBI after being left underwhelmed by the “white label” reforms proposed by CBI chief Rain Newton-Smith and the board.

They added: “There is nothing, frankly, that feels transformational enough to give you confidence to get involved again. Not to mention, the allegations made were serious and investigations are still continuing, so this does not even draw a line under everything.

“Fundamentally, what you want from a business group is for it to lobby on your behalf but if you are hamstrung in being able to do that because neither the Government or the opposition is prepared to engage with you – and an election is only 18 months away – then that is a pretty unsustainable position.”

Many other members were considering their position. A source at one major bank said they were undecided about how they would vote, adding that the lender would be “taking a backseat… as it does not make sense to go out of our way to be at the forefront of this”.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, said: “The CBI has been a useful contra indicator as it has almost invariably been wrong. It opposed Margaret Thatcher’s economic reforms, backed the ERM and the Euro and opposed Brexit.

“How will politics cope without this upside down Cassandra?”

Brian McBride, the CBI’s president, said that bosses at the lobby group were not taking the result for granted and urged members to back the restructuring plan.

Writing in the Financial Times on Monday, he said: “During our extraordinary general meeting, members will decide whether they support our plan for a renewed CBI or not.

“Succeed and we can make a leaner, more accountable and inclusive organisation, fail and we lose precious time to fight for our members and a stronger economy and society.

“We don’t take the result for granted and we need you to support our plan — not just to get the organisation back on its feet but to build on our strengths, overhaul our weaknesses and create a CBI that works better for our staff, our members and firms across all sectors, regions and nations.”

Ms Newton-Smith, the CBI’s new director-general, sent proposals to members last week. Changes include a board shake-up and a new people and culture committee.



Oil giant Shell is among the companies likely to support the CBI, as well as Siemens and Microsoft, which launched a last-ditch bid to save the lobby group over the weekend. It is understood that if the vote fails, the group’s board will be left with little option but to begin a winding up process.

The CBI declined to comment.

