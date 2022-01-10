U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,600.77
    -76.26 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,774.76
    -456.90 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,602.60
    -333.30 (-2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,146.74
    -33.07 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.44
    -0.46 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7890
    +0.0180 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1210
    -0.4290 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,653.29
    -420.35 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    979.78
    -66.45 (-6.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

BCI Marine partners with Aqua superPower to install fast-charging points throughout Canada

·2 min read

Aqua superPower rapid chargers for electric boats to be installed at BCI Marine partner locations

MONTREAL, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Ontario and Quebec will be the first provinces to receive new Aqua superPower DC rapid chargers, with their initial targeted locations to be announced in early 2022. Aqua superPower plans its first completed Canadian installation through one of BCI's partners by Victoria Day '22.

Each Aqua superPower rapid charger will provide dual simultaneous DC charging of up to 150kW and will be accessible to marina users via the Aqua secure app or RFID card.

"We know that for the electric boat market to truly launch in Canada, it's essential a conveniently available 'super charging' network be implemented to service these boats," says Patrick Hardy, President of BCI Marine. "We are proud to partner with Aqua superPower to begin building, and fast-tracking, a more eco-friendly and sustainable boating experience with specific marinas and destination points in Ontario and Quebec, many that have already been identified.

"The X-Shore EELEX 8000 100% Electric Boat (pictured above) was introduced to the Canadian market, by us, this past fall, and new electric brands will be launched, by us, soon," Hardy continues. "Other electric boat builders will come to market too, so strategically, BCI Marine taking the initiative to introduce a 'marine' DC rapid charging point provider, and Aqua superPower specifically, was the right, responsible, and logical next step, for the Canadian consumer, and marine dealers."

"As the electric mobility revolution continues to take hold on the roads and in the skies, the shift towards electrification is also gathering pace across the marine world. Aqua superPower supports marinas, boat builders and boat owners in the drive to bring electric power to the water and reduce the impact of boating on marine ecosystems," explains Alex Bamberg, CEO of Aqua superPower. "When you're asking a consumer to make a significant investment in an electric boat, you want to assure them they can have the charging that suits their lifestyle.

"The requirement for a joined-up network of reliable and fast marine chargers to create charging hubs and corridors for electric boat users is absolutely crucial if we are to secure the transition away from liquid carbon fuels. Our partnership with Aqua superPower, and their partners, will help fast-track marine electrification, in Canada."

For more information, to become a BCI Marine dealer partner and/or to become an Aqua superPower destination, visit www.bcimarine.com.

Aqua superPower rapid charger fast-charging a X-Shore EELEX 8000, and VITA Lion, at Port of St. Tropez, France (CNW Group/BCI Marine)
Aqua superPower rapid charger fast-charging a X-Shore EELEX 8000, and VITA Lion, at Port of St. Tropez, France (CNW Group/BCI Marine)
(CNW Group/BCI Marine)
(CNW Group/BCI Marine)

SOURCE BCI Marine

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/10/c9263.html

Recommended Stories

  • Report: UGA’s Cortez Hankton circled as top WR coach candidate

    One step closer to a wide receivers coach being named.

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Might Be Near a Bottom; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy After Major Backer Amazon Inks Deal With Rival Stellantis?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as top backer Amazon partners with rival Stellantis for electric vans? RIVN stock is slumping.

  • Can a Self-Driving 40-Ton Truck Be Safe? Developers Say Yes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipping companies and software developers are experimenting with self-driving trucks as a way to solve a driver shortage worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, drawing fire from safety advocates who call the technology a risk to motorists.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronGoldman Now Expects Four Fed Hikes, Sees

  • Why Gores Guggenheim Stalled Out With a 13% Drop in December

    The electric-vehicle (EV) market got overheated in 2021, but it cooled considerably as the year wore on, which explains why Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ: GGPI), a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) expected to merge with Swedish EV maker Polestar Automotive in the first half of this year, saw its stock fall 13.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While the proposed $20 billion reverse merger between Polestar and Gores Guggenheim should be an enticing driver for investors, the EV maker is caught up in the automotive industry's chip shortage problem, and Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath is expecting the supply chain issues to drag out well into the year. While the chip shortage affects all car manufacturers, from rival EV companies such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to old-line car makers such as Ford (NYSE: F), Polestar has been counting on its new Polestar 2 vehicle to put it on the map with car buyers, because it will be a relatively affordable vehicle at $45,900.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival Is Catching Up

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Chip shortage leaves Tesla and other electric car buyers in China waiting months for new vehicles

    The ongoing global chip shortage has left car buyers in China waiting several months for newly purchased vehicles to arrive, as assemblers and component manufacturers struggle to keep up with demand. The electric vehicles (EVs) market has been especially hard-hit owing to its need for more semiconductors than traditional carmakers. Premium cars that need more chips for driver assistance and other electronic systems remain in high demand despite a slowdown in production. Two sales managers at Tes

  • GM Stock A Buy? Why General Motors Went Into Reverse After Big Reveal

    Is GM stock a buy? General Motors took a big detour to the EV starting line. Was it worth it? Here's what we learned from the Silverado unveiling.

  • Ford threatens dealers: We won't send you F-150 Lightnings if you break sales rules

    The letter, dated Friday, was sent to dealers nationwide.

  • India’s newly minted used-car unicorns see a “promising” 2022

    The pandemic sent demand for secondhand cars soaring globally, as worried consumers abandoned public transport for private cars. In India, that preference has turned several used-car platforms into unicorns—and there’s every sign that sales of pre-owned vehicles will only grow in 2022. Singh added that “2022 is a promising year for the used car segment in India with more and more consumers understanding the benefits of having a personal vehicle.”

  • Drunk Chevette Driver Leaves Road And Lands On Camaro Convertible

    This drunk driving incident has left many people scratching their heads as they watch someone almost lose their life to a devastating car crash.

  • Car of the Week: A 2005 Ford GT, the First Modern American Supercar, Is Heading to Auction

    Crossing the online auction block through Gooding & Company at the end of this month, the supercar shows less than 2,000 miles on it.

  • Air Lease Registers Q4 Aircraft Investments Of $1.2B

    Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) provided an update on aircraft investments, sales, and new significant financing for Q4 of 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the company's fleet comprised 382 owned aircraft and 92 managed aircraft, with 416 new aircraft on order from Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Airbus SE (OTC: EADSF) set to deliver through 2028. The company sold three aircraft to third-party buyers and delivered 15 new aircraft from the order book, including seven Airbus A321neos, three Airbus A350-1000s, on

  • Downed plane hit by train in LA after pilot freed

    Dramatic video shows a downed plane being hit by a train on Sunday at a Los Angeles level crossing.The passenger train slammed into a downed Cessna that crashed shortly after takeoff, local media reported, just seconds after police freed the bleeding pilot.Video obtained by Reuters showed the train ramming in full force, sending airplane debris flying across a fence and nearly hitting bystanders."The plane had a failed takeoff and landed on the train tracks at a popular intersection," Luis Jimenez, the 21-year-old music composer who was filming on the scene, said. "Immediately just seconds before impact police officers saved the pilot, and a piece of debris almost hit me."No one on board the train was injured, local media reported.

  • Tesla adds chill and assertive self-driving modes

    An update to Tesla cars adds a mode to follow other cars more closely and to slow rather than stop.

  • Pilot hospitalized after Los Angeles plane crash

    A small plane crashed on railroad tracks just outside a suburban Los Angeles airfield on Sunday. Officers pulled out the pilot just before a commuter train hit the plane. The pilot was hospitalized. (Jan 10)

  • All change please? GILLIG finds tech partner for self-driving buses

    RR.AI, a unit of self-driving technology startup Robotic Research, and U.S. bus maker GILLIG said on Monday they will jointly develop driver assistance systems and self-driving technology for commuter buses in the United States. RR.AI and GILLIG said they would jointly develop Level 4 autonomous vehicle technology for buses, which would allow a vehicle to drive itself under certain circumstances, such as in a depot, but most of the time a human driver would be needed. They said the technology could protect drivers through safety features, including automatic emergency braking, precision docking, blind spot detection and pedestrian avoidance.

  • Pilot rescued from wreckage in LA moments before train hits

    The pilot of a small plane averted death twice in under five minutes on Sunday, first when he crash-landed onto railroad tracks, then when Los Angeles police rescued him just before a commuter train smashed into the aircraft. Bodycam video showed the officers working furiously to disentangle the bloodied pilot from the cockpit of the crumpled Cessna 172. The plane crashed shortly after takeoff at 2:10 p.m. from Whiteman Airport in the San Fernando Valley community of Pacoima, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

  • Michigan Coast Guard boat sails onto National Register of Historic Places

    U.S. Coast Guard motor lifeboat 40300, its first steel motor lifeboat, was on duty in Lake Michigan for decades.

  • How 'feature bloat' is driving the chip shortage

    What if the auto industry's best solution to the chip shortage was not simply making more chips? Suppose we instead got a handle on what might be called "feature bloat" — the tendency, fueled by sales competition, to slather new cars with as much technology as possible? Surveys show that consumers want — and expect — that their next car will be laden with whiz-bang features, demand that is a driver for the current bloat.