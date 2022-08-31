U.S. markets closed

BCL of Texas Launches Dallas Small Business Diversity Fund With $1 Million Investment From Comerica Bank

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) BCL of Texas announced today that it will offer loans ranging from $10,000-$75,000 to traditionally underserved businesses. The Dallas Small Business Diversity Fund, a $1 million investment from Comerica Bank, will specifically target Dallas County women and minority-owned businesses with two or more years in operation.

Comerica Bank representatives (left to right) Brandon Jones, Beatrice Kelly, Derric Hicks and Omar Salah present BCL of Texas President and CEO Rosa Rios Valdez (center) with an additional $50,000 grant in support of its small business technical assistance programming at today’s Dallas Small Business Diversity Fund launch event.
Comerica Bank representatives (left to right) Brandon Jones, Beatrice Kelly, Derric Hicks and Omar Salah present BCL of Texas President and CEO Rosa Rios Valdez (center) with an additional $50,000 grant in support of its small business technical assistance programming at today’s Dallas Small Business Diversity Fund launch event.

An additional $1 million investment from Comerica will be allocated to BCL's Growth Fund for larger business loans in its Texas target market.

"We know that many minority businesses are often self-funded due to lack of access to capital, and a key component of our mission is to provide emerging small businesses opportunities to expand their operations," said Rosa Rios Valdez, BCL of Texas President and CEO. "We want to help level the playing field with this fund."

The loan application general requirements are as follows: must be a minority, woman or veteran business owner located in a rural, redevelopment or low- to moderate-income area. In addition, the Dallas Small Business Diversity Fund includes a strategic coaching component with BCL's Entrepreneurship Specialists. Prior to completing a loan application, prospective applicants are asked to schedule a financial readiness assessment to ensure they have a strong and organized path to growth. Approved borrowers will receive no-cost business coaching throughout the life of the loan.

"At Comerica, we remain committed to investing in CDFIs with more flexible underwriting and collateral requirements than traditional lending programs," said Omar Salah, Comerica Bank's Director of Small Business Banking. "As the leading bank for business, it is imperative that we raise expectations in all the communities we serve by partnering with nonprofits like the BCL of Texas because they are playing an integral role in closing the access to capital gap for minority and women-owned businesses."

In 2021, Comerica made a three-year, $5 billion small business lending commitment to support communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 30, 2022, Comerica has assisted more than 8,600 small businesses and funded $2.4 billion (49% of goal) of the loan commitment.

To schedule a Dallas Small Business Diversity Fund consultation visit bcloftexas.org/DDF, or contact BCL of Texas Loan Officer David R. Arriola (darriola@bcloftexas.org; (214) 688-7456 x126).

ABOUT BCL OF TEXAS

Business & Community Lenders (BCL) of Texas is a statewide 501(c)3 nonprofit community development financial institution (CDFI) committed to Building Strong Communities. BCL supports Texans to acquire wealth-building assets, such as homeownership and entrepreneurship, with the financial tools and education necessary to build personal net worth. With an emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion, we serve communities of color, women, veterans, rural communities, and low- and moderate-income individuals, families, and small business owners.

ABOUT COMERICA

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $86.9 billion as of June 30, 2022.­­

 

Comerica logo (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Incorporated)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bcl-of-texas-launches-dallas-small-business-diversity-fund-with-1-million-investment-from-comerica-bank-301615897.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

