BCM Alliance Berhad (KLSE:BCMALL) Not Lagging Industry On Growth Or Pricing

It's not a stretch to say that BCM Alliance Berhad's (KLSE:BCMALL) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for Trade Distributors companies in Malaysia, seeing as it matches the P/S ratio of the wider industry. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does BCM Alliance Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Revenue has risen firmly for BCM Alliance Berhad recently, which is pleasing to see. One possibility is that the P/S is moderate because investors think this respectable revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders probably aren't too pessimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

BCM Alliance Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 14% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen an unpleasant 2.4% overall drop in revenue. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

For that matter, there's little to separate that medium-term revenue trajectory on an annualised basis against the broader industry's one-year forecast for a contraction of 0.4% either.

In light of this, it's understandable that BCM Alliance Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. However, shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S long-term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment regardless. There is potential for the P/S to fall to lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth, which would be difficult to do with the current industry outlook.

What We Can Learn From BCM Alliance Berhad's P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of BCM Alliance Berhad revealed its three-year contraction in revenue is resulting in a P/S that matches the industry, given the industry is also set to shrink at a similar rate. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they seem confident future revenue won't throw up any further unpleasant surprises. However, we're slightly cautious about the company's ability to stay its recent medium-term course and resist further pain to its business from the broader industry turmoil. If the company's performance remains relatively stable, it's likely that the current share price will continue to find support.

Having said that, be aware BCM Alliance Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

