BCM One Recognized on CRN's 2022 MSP 500 List

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named BCM One to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2022.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

BCM One was selected for this prestigious list for its full suite of services that meet the network, communications, collaboration, and optimization needs of small to enterprise-sized organizations, as well as its flexible and client-centric model that provides a differentiated approach with a high level of customer service.

"We are honored to be recognized as a CRN MSP Elite 150," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "As businesses continue to operate under fast-evolving conditions in hybrid environments, it's more important than ever to provide them with modern, flexible communications and connectivity infrastructures, and that's exactly what we focus on every day."

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is the leading NextGen Communications and Managed Services provider. Serving over 18,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure including: UCaaS/Hosted Voice, SIP Trunking, Managed SD-WAN, Microsoft Teams, Technology Expense Optimization and Global Managed Connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT THE CHANNEL COMPANY

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

