BCM Resources Continues Drilling in Porphyry at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, Millard County, Utah

·4 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV:B), the "Company" is pleased to announce that core drilling is continuing in mineralized quartz monzonite porphyry ("QMP") intrusive rocks at its Thompson Knolls ("TK") porphyry copper-gold system discovery. BCM made this discovery in the spring of 2018 with its drillhole TK18-1.

The current drillhole TK21-2 is at a depth of 490.5 metres. It went through 195.5 m of surficial limestone clast fanglomerate into QMP, where it remains. The detailed mineralogy of the QMP in TK21-2 indicates presence of sporadic quartz veinlets with disseminated sulfides of obviously dominant pyritic content increasing markedly in the lower part of the hole. The core has been logged and is in the process of being sawed and sampled for assay and petrographic studies. After a break, the drilling of TK21-2 resumed on August 21st, 2021.

BCM has just successfully completed a drone aeromagnetic survey over the property by Zonge Geophysics of Reno, Nevada. The survey plots are interpreted to show the outline of the main intrusive body. In addition, an audio-magnetotelluric survey is being deployed to delineate the zone of hydrothermal alteration in the porphyry system.

The current geophysical and drilling programs are aimed at vectoring into the highest-grade parts of the QMP system discovery, and to start testing its form, size, and grade potentials.

TK is located approximately 200 km southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Company's Director, Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a 'qualified person' for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase 1 discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls property, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Dale McClanaghan"
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations,
Telephone: 1 (604) 646-0144, ext. 222
info@bcmresources.com
www.bcmresources.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these work programs.

Forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or projected. BCM Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors, should change.

This news release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or exemption from registration.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: BCM Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661023/BCM-Resources-Continues-Drilling-in-Porphyry-at-Thompson-Knolls-Porphyry-Copper-Gold-Property-Millard-County-Utah

