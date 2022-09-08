U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,006.18
    +26.31 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,774.52
    +193.24 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,862.13
    +70.23 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.91
    +14.90 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.73
    -0.81 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.40
    -8.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    18.45
    +0.19 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0001
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0270 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1503
    -0.0035 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1000
    +0.3620 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,330.34
    -18.13 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.49
    +3.69 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

BCM Resources Corp announces Phase 3 Exploration Plans, TK Cu-Au Porphyry project, Utah, USA

BCM Resources Corporation
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / BCM Resources Corp ("B" or the "Company") would like to inform shareholders on the details of its Phase 3 exploration drilling planned at its Thompson Knolls (TK) greenfield Cu-Au-Ag-Mo project in the southwestern Utah, USA. It is expected that Phase 3 drilling at TK will begin in October.

President Dr. Sergei Diakov stated, "We are looking forward to this newly permitted phase of drilling at the TK Cu-Au-Ag-Mo porphyry system. Phase 3 drilling will help us with the search for the copper core of the porphyry system. Our focus will be directed both on the central and eastern part of the porphyry system."

The company has received permits from the BLM to drill additional 7 diamond drill holes for 24,200 feet (~7.4 km) with the proposed drill hole locations in Fig 1.

BCM Resources Corporation, Thursday, September 8, 2022, Press release picture
BCM Resources Corporation, Thursday, September 8, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. TK project plan view with the location of drill holes completed by BCM (Phase 1 & 2 drill programs) in grey-blue and planned drill holes (Phase 3 drill program) in green.

TK Phase 3 Program Design

Phase 3 drilling program will be directed at vectoring in towards a potential Cu-rich core and testing several targets from the western to the eastern flank of the project as follows:

  • TK8 will be drilled to a depth of 4000 ft (~1220 m ) and is designed to reach the mineralized intrusion beneath the mineralized skarn previously intercepted in TK5. It will be an 800 ft (~245 m) step out to the west from TK3A.

  • TK7 will be directed at testing the most intensively magnetic part of the TK porphyry intrusion and will have a projected length of 3000 ft (~915 m). TK7 is a 1457 ft (~444 m) step-out south-southeast from TK3A.

  • Holes TK9, TK10 & TK11 are positioned along the northern edge of the porphyry intrusion to test the potential for intensely mineralized skarns along the northern contract of the intrusion with the host carbonate rocks. TK9 will be drilled to 4000 ft (~1220 m) whereas TK10 and TK11 will be drilled to 3600 ft (~1100 m).

  • TK12 and TK13 will test the eastern flank of the TK porphyry intrusion and each hole will be drilled down to 3000 ft (~915 m).

The greenfield TK Cu-Au-Ag-Mo porphyry project is located approximately 210 km southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah. It is accessed by a highway and then by a network of gravel roads.

Qualified Person

The Company's Director, Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the continued exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.
Dr. Sergei Diakov
President & Director

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations 604-646-0144 ext. 222
info@bcmresources.com
www.bcmresources.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

SOURCE: BCM Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715299/BCM-Resources-Corp-announces-Phase-3-Exploration-Plans-TK-Cu-Au-Porphyry-project-Utah-USA

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Twitter Agreed to Pay Whistleblower Roughly $7 Million in June Settlement

    The agreement with Peiter Zatko, related to lost pay, didn’t prevent him from filing a complaint that is now part of Elon Musk’s case against Twitter.

  • Judge Slams Musk for Not Handing Over Texts in Twitter Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge sharply criticized Elon Musk for not properly turning over text messages that could be evidence in Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit seeking to force the billionaire to complete his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Apple launch: First impressions on new iPhones, Watches, AirPods

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley joins the Live show from Cupertino, California, to discuss Wednesday's Apple Event and the first impressions for the tech company's latest lineup.

  • Elon Musk Dogecoin lawsuit heats up with new parties joining

    The US$258 billion lawsuit filed against Tesla CEO Elon Musk by an American Dogecoin investor accusing him of running a Dogecoin cryptocurrency pyramid scheme is heating up as new players are summoned in the case. See related article: Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground Fast facts First filed […]

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • PC Supply Chains Are ‘Back to Normal,’ Dell CFO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The supply chain for personal computers is back to normal after years of logistics disruptions, Dell Technologies Inc. Chief Financial Officer Tom Sweet said.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite Feature“There’s alwa

  • As Oil Falls, Could Buffett's Occidental Play Turn Sour?

    The company is going to have to get used to lower oil prices

  • Exclusive-Sea’s Shopee shuts operations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico- sources

    Sea Ltd's e-commerce arm told employees on Thursday it was shutting down local operations in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico and leaving Argentina entirely, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter and an internal email. The Singapore-based company will maintain cross-border operations in the first three markets but will cut the majority of its teams in the countries, affecting dozens of employees, the people said. Brazil, in which Shopee has become a dominant player, will not be affected.

  • China Snaps Up Half-Price Russian LNG as Europe Shuns Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- China is lapping up liquefied natural gas shipments from Russia on the cheap.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderThe Sakhalin-2 LNG export plant in Russia’s Far East sold several shipments to Chi

  • Keep JPMorgan (JPM) on Your Radar Despite the 27% YTD Slide

    JPMorgan (JPM) stock is worth keeping an eye on despite its 27% decline. Asset-sensitive balance sheet, rising loan demand, its industry-leading franchises in several businesses and plans for technological advancement offers decent upside potential.

  • This Is How Much Money Schwab Says You Need to Retire

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Citigroup wins appeal over mistaken Revlon wire transfer

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Citigroup Inc is entitled to recoup about $500 million of its own money that it accidentally wired Revlon Inc lenders three years early, a U.S. appeals court said on Thursday. Reversing a lower court ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said it was improper to give the lenders a "huge windfall" by letting them keep Citigroup's money, and that they had been on notice the wiring was a mistake. Citigroup, acting as Revlon's loan agent, had in August 2020 intended to make a $7.8 million interest payment on a loan for billionaire Ronald Perelman's now-bankrupt cosmetics company, but instead paid off the $894 million loan though it was not due until 2023.

  • Here's Why Enterprise (EPD) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • U.S. judge rejects AT&T bid to dismiss SEC lawsuit over leaks to analysts

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected AT&T Inc's bid to dismiss an unusual Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing the phone company of selectively leaking financial information to Wall Street analysts. In a 129-page decision, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said he found "formidable" evidence that AT&T and three investor relations executives improperly warned analysts in March and April 2016 that lower-than-expected smartphone sales would cut into overall revenue. The SEC said this violated Regulation FD, or fair disclosure, which it adopted in 2000 to bar companies from disclosing material nonpublic information privately but not to the public, helping level the playing field for investors.

  • Uber partners with Nuro in push for autonomous food, grocery delivery

    Tests with Nuro will begin this fall in Houston, Texas, and Mountain View, California, under a 10-year partnership and the company plans to expand the service to the greater Bay Area. Uber, which aims to have only electric vehicles on its platform in the United States, Canada and Europe by 2030, has also been running tests for autonomous delivery with Serve Robotics that provides sidewalk machines for delivery, and self-driving start-up Motional. Nuro, founded by former lead engineers from Google's self-driving car project, already has partnerships with U.S. retailers such as Kroger and Walmart, as well as restaurant chains including Domino's Pizza Inc and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

  • Nio Joins Geely And Other Peers In Expressing Indifference To Nvidia's Export Ban

    Chinese electric car maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) joined others in the industry denying any impact from U.S. restrictions on Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) chip sales to China, CNBC reports. Now the U.S. requires Nvidia to get a license for future export to China for certain products, citing national security concerns. The new U.S. restrictions target Nvidia's A100 and H100 products, whose sales are part of its more significant data center business. Nvidia expects to lose $400 million or 10.6% of its d

  • Treasury Department set to warn White House of crypto regulation overhauls

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger details an upcoming Treasury report that will highlight the economic danger of cryptocurrency.