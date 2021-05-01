U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    -0.0118 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3180
    +0.3940 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,254.77
    +4,813.34 (+9.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     

BCSC issues halt trade order on Valorem Resources Inc. after unsubstantiated claims online

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has ordered a halt to the trading of securities of Vancouver-based Valorem Resources Inc. after unsubstantiated statements about the company appeared on a financial news website, followed by an increase in trading of its shares.

The information on the-financialnews.com made projections about the mining reserves at Valorem's Black Dog Lake property in Quebec, as well as Valorem's future share price.

Before the information was posted on or around April 15, Valorem's 30-day average trading volume was 1.3 million shares. Between April 16 and April 29, this increased to a daily average of 4.4 million shares traded. During that same time period, the average closing price climbed to $0.26 per share from a previous 30-day average of $0.16 per share.

Valorem, which is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Frankfurt Securities Exchange, stated in an April 16 news release that the company was "the target of false statements being made by [the website] about the nature of our assets."

The BCSC order against trading of Valorem securities extends until May 21, 2021.

The BCSC may issue a halt trade order when it becomes aware of information, other than information filed under the Securities Act, that may cause unusual trading of an issuer's securities. BCSC halt trade orders can last no more than 15 business days, although they can be extended.

About the British Columbia Securities Commission (www.bcsc.bc.ca)
The British Columbia Securities Commission is the independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating capital markets in British Columbia through the administration of the Securities Act. Our mission is to protect and promote the public interest by fostering:

  • A securities market that is fair and warrants public confidence

  • A dynamic and competitive securities industry that provides investment opportunities and access to capital

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org.

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/30/c8539.html

Recommended Stories

  • Statement from SEIU Healthcare President on the Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission Report

    SEIU Healthcare, the union that represents over 60,000 frontline healthcare workers in Ontario, has issued the following statement from President Sharleen Stewart:

  • TikTok names ByteDance CFO Shouzi Chew as new CEO

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -TikTok appointed Shouzi Chew, a Singaporean national, as the new Chief Executive Officer of the hot video-sharing platform, the company said on Friday. Chew, based in Singapore, will retain close ties to TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance where he will remain Chief Financial Officer. "We will continue building out our strong and deep management team as we set the stage for the next phase of TikTok's success," Chew said in a statement.

  • Federal Investigators in Giuliani Probe Seeking Evidence Related to Marie Yovanovitch: Report

    Manhattan federal prosecutors sought evidence relating to former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, as well as communications between Rudy Giuliani and a number of Ukrainian officials, in a raid on Giuliani’s apartment on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported. Search warrants executed by federal agents sought communications between Giuliani and his associates who pushed for Yovanovitch’s ouster as ambassador in 2019, people familiar with the warrants told the Journal. The warrants reportedly sought evidence connected with former Ukrainian prosecutors general Viktor Shokin and Yuriy Lutsenko, former prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk, and former president Petro Poroshenko. Federal U.S. prosectors have investigated the theory that Giuliani pushed to remove Yovanovitch at the urging of Ukrainian officials, in exchange for information about the Biden family dealings in Ukraine. If true, prosecutors could charge Giuliani with violating federal lobbying laws. Giuliani denied the allegation in an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Thursday. “The search warrant is on one single failure to file for representing a Ukrainian national or official that I never represented,” Giuliani said. “I never represented a Ukrainian national or official before the United States government. I’ve declined it several times. I’ve had contracts in countries like Ukraine. In the contract is a clause that says I will not engage in lobbying or foreign representation. I don’t do it because I felt it would be too compromising.” Yovanovitch testified before Congress in November 2019 that Giuliani, along with two associates, attempted to replace her to further their “business dealings in Ukraine.”

  • Biden hasn't picked an ambassador to Israel. What does that say of U.S.-Israeli relations?

    President Biden hasn't yet picked an ambassador to Israel. What does that say about U.S.-Israeli relations, and who are the names in the mix?

  • Eli Broad, billionaire entrepreneur who reshaped LA, dies

    Eli Broad, the billionaire philanthropist, contemporary art collector and entrepreneur who co-founded homebuilding pioneer Kaufman and Broad Inc. and launched financial services giant SunAmerica Inc., died Friday in Los Angeles. Suzi Emmerling, a spokeswoman for the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation, confirmed his death to The Associated Press. Emmerling said Broad died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a long illness.

  • Vietnam's answer to Tesla has U.S. in its electric sights

    That's the proposition being offered by the automobile arm of Vietnam's largest conglomerate, Vingroup. It's betting big on the U.S. market with its VinFast line of cars and hoping that electric SUVs and a battery leasing model will be enough to woo consumers away from homegrown market leaders like Tesla and General Motors Co. A recent arrival on the automotive scene and the No. 5 car brand in Vietnam, VinFast is not short on ambition, with its sights set on a U.S. listing and a valuation of as much as $60 billion, according to two sources familiar with its plans.

  • Warren Buffett will provide a visible clue on his succession strategy at annual meeting

    The presence of Vice Chairmen Greg Abel and Ajit Jain offers a symbolic look toward the company's future and a chance for shareholders to interact with the company's next generation of leaders, Buffettologists told Yahoo Finance.

  • Bitcoin Rises to Two-Week High After Breaking Technical Barrier

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin surged to its highest levels since mid-April after surpassing a closely-watched technical hurdle.The digital token climbed above its average price over the past 50 days, a measure of its short-term momentum. For chart watchers, that had been an important level -- such a move usually portends further gains. Many analysts will now look to see if it can sustainably stay above it.Earlier: Bitcoin Is at Technical Inflection Point Amid Recent SelloffTrading in the world’s largest digital asset has been choppy in recent weeks after it hit a record high in mid-April above $64,000. It’s come down since then amid sessions that have clocked large intraday swings. On Friday, Bitcoin was up about 7.6% to $57,006 as of 12:29 p.m. in New York.But despite recent turbulence, interest in cryptocurrencies has skyrocketed amid Bitcoin’s trek to all-time highs. A growing number of traditional Wall Street firms have warmed to it and it’s received endorsements from celebrities like Elon Musk. Assets in digital-asset products listed globally, including ETFs and ETPs, reached $9 billion at the end of the first quarter, a record high, according to ETFGI.“If you make an investment today or you make an investment in early December, like we did, you have to expect multiple 20% to 30% pullbacks in the bull-market phase,” Troy Gayeski of Skybridge Capital said this week on Bloomberg TV. “But that being said, I mean, the combination of extraordinary supply growth, we still think we’re in the early innings of the adoption cycle.”Mike McGlone of Bloomberg Intelligence agrees that adoption is in its early days and says Bitcoin appears to be the right fit for today’s rapidly changing digital world. He sees catalysts that could take it to $100,000.“Diminishing supply juxtaposed with historically low interest rates and the substantial amount of money being pumped into the system is a solid foundation for Bitcoin price appreciation, if the rules of economics apply,” he wrote in a note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump Scores $617 Million of Cash With Vornado From Tower Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors snapped up $1.2 billion of bonds linked to a San Francisco office tower that makes up much of Donald Trump’s fortune.The AAA slice of the commercial mortgage-backed security sold Friday with a discount margin, or risk premium, of 125 basis points over one-month Libor -- roughly in line with other recent office-tower deals.The bonds are being used to refinance a loan on the 555 California Street property in a deal that gives joint owners Vornado Realty Trust and Trump a $617 million payout.The complex, among the tallest buildings in San Francisco, is one of two Trump-linked office towers that Vornado is refinancing. The other is in New York. While Vornado majority owns them, Trump’s 30% stake is the most valuable part of his portfolio, making up about one-third of his $2.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The refinancing -- and cash windfall for Vornado and Trump -- comes months after several banks tied to the former president said they would no longer work with him after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot in January.‘Trump’s Poor Record’While the bond found strong demand, at least one investor was put off by the Trump connection.“We looked at the deal and it did not pass our Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) process because of Trump’s poor record (going back to the 1990s) of not only paying back investors, but being difficult when he runs into difficulties,” John Kerschner, head of securitized products at Janus Henderson, said in an interview.Kerschner said the offering priced tighter than some other “esoteric” office-tower CMBS deals with somewhat lower-quality properties, such as a recent deal underpinned by a loan on office towers in downtown Houston. On the other hand, the deal priced the same or slightly wider than some deals tied to higher-quality trophy towers, he added.Proceeds of the 555 California Street CMBS will fund improvements to the buildings and return about $617 million to the owners, according to a marketing document obtained by Bloomberg.“For a complex that couldn’t be sold last year, a large equity return is arguably the next best thing for the sponsor,” said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer at the United Nations Federal Credit Union. “It is a trophy property in a prime location with stable, high-quality diverse tenants and high occupancy for the area given the pandemic.”Sullivan sees risks, though. The loan is structured as interest-only throughout, which may increase refinancing risk, on top of moderate leverage. Moreover, one-third of tenants also have the option to terminate their leases, “which is not surprising given the level of leasing or space-requirement uncertainties. However, it may present net cash flow risk,” he noted.New York NextMeanwhile, the refinancing of the New York tower at 1290 Avenue of the Americas is “on deck,“ Steve Roth, Vornado’s chief executive officer, said in a letter to shareholders earlier this month.The refinancing comes after Vornado tried selling the two assets last year. It shelved the effort after not reaching its pricing goals.“We found investors to be uncertain, distracted and handicapped by inability to travel,” Roth said in the letter to shareholders. “As markets improve, we may well revisit other alternatives for these two buildings,” he added.Earlier this week, Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and Donald Trump’s son, described the properties as “arguably two of the best commercial assets anywhere in the country.”Trump has at least $590 million in debt coming due in the next four years on other properties owned by the Trump Organization, more than half of which is personally guaranteed. Some of those properties, such as the company’s Washington, D.C., hotel and its golf resort near Miami, have suffered from plunging revenue during the pandemic.“We are one of the most under-leveraged real estate companies in the country relative to our assets,” Eric Trump said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Twitter Slumps on Slower User Growth, Uninspiring Outlook

    KeyBanc also cut its price target to $77 from $90, but analyst Justin Patterson maintained an overweight on the company as he sees catalysts ahead.

  • Barclays Shares Slump as Debt Trading and Expenses Disappoint

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc fell the most among European banks on Friday after the bank’s debt trading revenue and expense forecast disappointed investors.Revenue from fixed income, currency and commodities trading slumped 35% in a quarter that saw U.S. rivals post double-digit growth. Shares fell as much as 7.5% as the bank missed its target on a key expense ratio and warned costs will rise this year above 2020 levels. “The old problem of Barclays cost profligacy has clearly returned,” said Edward Firth, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.While the firm posted a 65% jump in equity trading and record investment banking fees, the debt trading slump meant corporate and investment bank income was broadly flat.“A mixed result,” Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley said of the investment bank’s performance in a Bloomberg Television interview Friday. “In our FICC business we were slightly off a very strong first quarter last year.”It follows a recent hot streak on Wall Street and at some European peers, who were boosted in the first quarter by securities trading, special purpose acquisition companies and tech-company stock offerings. French rival BNP Paribas SA also reported Friday, revealing it too missed out on the global fixed-income rally.“We thought the outperformance in corporate and investment bank relative to consensus could have been stronger following the U.S. banks,” said John Cronin, an analyst at Goodbody.Shares in Barclays were down 6.2% at 12:46 p.m. in London trading. The stock is still up 21% since the start of the year.Staley said the cost increase in the quarter was linked to compensating investment bank staff for their performance. “It’s a very controllable number so if our performance weakens we can take it right down again,” he said.A review of the bank’s real estate needs as more staff work from home is due within months and could lead to onetime charges in future, finance director Tushar Morzaria told reporters.More ProvisionsBarclays also took a further 55 million-pound charge for doubtful loans, departing from British rivals including Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group Plc who released provisions this week, but said impairment charges this year will be “materially below” 2020 as the pandemic starts to abate. “We are trying to be prudent,” said Morzaria.Staley said the bank could release some provisions later in the year “if the economy continues in the current path.”However, the firm cautioned of “headwinds” persisting at Barclays UK, where income fell 8% in the first quarter. While Covid-19 cases in the U.K. are at the lowest level in months and half the population are at least partly vaccinated, officials have raised concerns that new variants might evade vaccines and jeopardize the return to normal life.“There is a lot of cautious commentary on the update in relation to the demand for unsecured lending, driving an uncertain income outlook,” according to Cronin.Staley has grown the corporate and investment bank as a hedge during times of economic crisis. He promoted C.S. Venkatakrishnan and Paul Compton last year to further develop the division and has reaped rewards from the past year of pandemic-driven volatility and a rush of companies tapping wide-open capital markets.Other highlights:Corporate and investment bank total income broadly flat at 3.6 billion poundsGroup pretax profit 2.40 billion pounds, up from 913 million pounds a year agoConsumer, cards and payments income was down 22%. “It will take time to get to pre-pandemic levels in credit cards,” said Staley.Barclays isn’t exposed to the Archegos Capital Management LP meltdown. “We are fortunate and avoided issues. Credit to our risk team,” Staley said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World shares off record peak, dollar edges higher

    World shares softened following Thursday's record peak on strong U.S. data and earnings, while the dollar was on course to narrowly avoid a fourth straight weekly decline. MSCI's broadest gauge of world shares dipped but remained close to a record peak touched the previous day, and on track for its strongest month since November. Data on Thursday showed U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, fuelled by massive government aid to households and businesses.

  • Fed’s Kaplan Wants to Talk Taper, Breaks Ranks With Powell

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereSigns of excess risk taking in financial markets show it’s time for the U.S. central bank to start debating a reduction in its massive bond purchases, said the president of the Dallas Federal Reserve, breaking ranks with Chair Jerome Powell.“We’re now at a point where I’m observing excesses and imbalances in financial markets,” said Robert Kaplan during a virtual event Friday. “I’m very attentive to that, and that’s why I do think at the earliest opportunity I think will be appropriate for us to start talking about adjusting those purchases.”Kaplan is not a voter this year on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee. The Dallas Fed chief has been one of the Fed’s more hawkish officials and has said that he projects the central bank will raise interest rates next year. The median estimate of the 18 policy makers is that rates will stay near zero through 2023.His remarks contradict Powell, who told reporters Wednesday that the “time is not yet” to talk about tapering the Fed’s $120 billion monthly pace of bond buying.”It’s not surprising that Kaplan is making a case now for tapering because he’s already been making the case,” said Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank AG. “The surprising thing is that it’s so soon right after Chair Powell had been very explicit in saying now is not the time to talk about tapering. That’s the dichotomy there.”Powell spoke after the FOMC unanimously voted to hold interest rates near zero and repeated it would maintain the pace of bond buying until “substantial further progress” had been made on its goals for employment and inflation.Kaplan, the first official to speak publicly snce the post-FOMC blackout period ended, said that threshold was approaching faster than anticipated as the U.S. economy recovers from the pandemic.“I think we’re going to reach that benchmark sooner than I would have expected in January and others would have expected,” he said. “I think the U.S. economy will be far healthier when we have the ability to start weaning off those purchases.”A stock market at record highs, tight credit spreads and private investors driving up housing prices all point to imbalances in financial markets, Kaplan said. He’s paying particular attention to investors buying up single-family properties, often using all-cash offers to outbid families looking to purchase their first home.“We’ve got real excesses in the housing market,” Kaplan said. “It’s not yet the speculative situation that we had back in ‘07, ‘08 and ‘09, but I think it bears watching and keeping a close eye on.”(Updates with more details starting in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Risk Committee Head Exits After Archegos Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG risk committee head Andreas Gottschling is stepping down from his role after prominent investors indicated they’ll vote to oust him following the $5.5 billion hit from the meltdown of Archegos Capital Management.Gottschling is standing down ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting on Friday, according to a statement from the company. Shareholder advisory firms including Glass Lewis had urged the bank’s investors to vote against re-electing him for another yearly term.Credit Suisse emerged as the big loser in global investment banks’ race to exit trading positions as Archegos collapsed, forcing it to raise about $2 billion of fresh funds from investors to shore up its balance sheet. The debacle wiped out a year of profit and left investors nursing heavy losses and questioning the bank’s controls after a string of hits and writedowns.Gottschling is the first supervisory board member to leave because of the Archegos and Greensill Capital debacles. Senior executives including investment banking head Brian Chin, Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner and the co-heads of the prime brokerage unit have stepped down, though Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein has remained in place.“Shareholders would be warranted to also attribute accountability to the board’s risk committee,” Glass Lewis wrote to investors earlier this month, adding that a change in leadership of the risk committee is needed to regain shareholder trust after the recent financial and reputational damage. It cited performance and experience concerns when advising investors to vote against Gottschling.Gottstein is battling to rescue his short tenure after the Archegos hit spectacularly capped a run of miscues for the bank. The blowup came just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds. While seeking to placate investors hurt by the losses, he also now faces the fresh challenge of navigating enforcement proceedings announced by Swiss regulator Finma.In the run up to Friday’s annual general meeting, influential shareholders including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and Harris Associates had heaped pressure on the board by calling for the removal of Gottschling and further board members.Institutional Shareholder Services, another investor adviser, had highlighted the re-election of Gottschling for shareholder attention due to concerns around risk management, but stopped short of saying he should leave.Gottschling’s exit is unusual in the rarefied world of Swiss banking. Last year, Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner stuck to his seat despite calls from Harris Associates and Silchester International Investors for him to step down early after a corporate espionage scandal damaged the bank’s reputation.(Adds earlier ISS, shareholder comments from seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China orders fintech firms to stick to the rules as clampdown widens

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese financial watchdogs on Thursday summoned 13 internet platforms engaged in finance business, including heavyweights Tencent and ByteDance, to order them to strengthen compliance with regulations, the central bank said. The move by the four regulators is part of widening efforts by Beijing to rein in the country's massive internet "platform economy," which includes an ongoing antitrust clampdown backed by President Xi Jinping. The country's platform economy has grown rapidly and covers whole range of e-commmerce activities ranging from banking to shopping and food delivery.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks hit record highs as traders eye Biden's plans, earnings

    Stocks rose to record levels Thursday as investors considered a batch of stronger-than-expected earnings results from major companies and a sweeping set of proposals from President Joe Biden aimed at revamping the country's infrastructure and supporting families, children and students.

  • Stocks Pare Biggest Monthly Rally Since November: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped from a record as traders assessed corporate earnings, economic data showing potential inflation pressures and hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official. The dollar climbed.The S&P 500 trimmed its biggest monthly advance since November, with energy and technology shares leading declines on Friday. Twitter Inc. tumbled as the social media company posted a sluggish start to the year in its advertising business. Despite living up to Wall Street’s profit expectations, Chevron Corp. retreated after disappointing investors who were anticipating a revival of buybacks.Read: Big Oil Is Boosting ETF Returns and ESG Funds Are No ExceptionSigns of excess risk-taking in markets show it’s time to start debating a reduction in bond purchases, said Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Fed, breaking ranks with Chairman Jerome Powell. Data showed personal incomes soared in March by the most in monthly records back to 1946, powered by fiscal stimulus. A key measure of consumer prices that the Fed officially uses for its target had the biggest increase since 2018.With the S&P 500 rallying more than 10% in the first four months of 2021, the adage of “sell in May and go away” may be on many investors’ minds. However, JPMorgan Chase & Co. urged traders to get ready for a revival of the reflation trade as the economic reopening gathers pace. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse Group AG’s Jonathan Golub raised his forecast for the stock benchmark, citing a “red-hot economy fueling earnings.”Still, for Ralph Bassett, head of North American equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, companies have done so well that the market is getting to a point where a lot of that optimism may be priced in.“The setup is very good, but with multiples where they are, the upside risks are just really becoming less likely at this stage,” he said.The S&P 500 has had better months, but never before has a rally been so widespread, according to one measure tracked by Bloomberg. During 18 sessions in April through trading on Thursday, 95% or more of the index’s members were above their 200-day moving average.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%The MSCI World index fell 0.9%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%The euro fell 0.8% to $1.2021The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 109.31 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.63%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.20%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.3% to $64 a barrelFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HNA Group Assets Attract Interest From Fosun, JD.com

    (Bloomberg) -- Fosun Group and an arm of JD.com Inc. are among suitors considering investing in domestic operations of HNA Group Co. as the indebted Chinese conglomerate is reorganized after being placed under government control, people with knowledge of the matter said.Ping An Insurance Group Co., Juneyao Airlines Co. and Air China Ltd. have also been studying HNA’s assets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any deal could raise billions of dollars, the people said.The once high-flying conglomerate plowed more than $40 billion into a raft of trophy assets around the world before being reined in by the government, which started taking control just over a year ago as the pandemic hit HNA’s remaining businesses.The company still owns airlines, airports and retail assets in China. Some bidders could team up for an investment, and the structure of any potential transaction hasn’t been finalized, the people said.Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty the potential investors will proceed with concrete offers, the people said. Representatives for Air China, HNA, Juneyao and Ping An Insurance declined to comment, while representatives for Fosun and JD didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Billionaire Guo Guangchang’s Fosun Group, founded in 1992, is a Chinese conglomerate with businesses spanning from pharmaceuticals and travel to retail and insurance. JD.com, one of China’s biggest e-commerce platforms, has expanded into health care and logistics. JD Logistics Inc. has won Hong Kong stock exchange approval for an initial public offering that could raise about $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported this week.Juneyao Air, a privately owned airline based in Shanghai, said Thursday that it plans to invest 5 billion yuan ($773 million) in a joint venture which will buy airline assets but it didn’t provide any details. Separately, Caixin reported that HNA Group’s airlines assets are the target, citing an unidentified person.Poster ChildAny disposal would come after HNA’s creditors earlier this year applied for the group to be reorganized.Founded as an airline in the 1990s by entrepreneur Chen Feng with seed money from George Soros, the company emerged from near obscurity to mount a buying binge that saw it become the top shareholder of Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. It was once the poster child for a cabal of Chinese empire builders that borrowed rapidly to snap up trophy assets around the globe.The spree eventually took HNA’s debt load to about $86 billion by the end of 2017. It began shedding assets in early 2018 amid pressure from the government, which had started to crack down on the activities of its biggest offshore acquirers to rein in financial risk and damage to China’s reputation. In December, HNA agreed to sell Ingram Micro Inc. for about $7.2 billion, its largest asset sale so far.The Chinese government wants to return HNA to its roots as an airline and hence plans to dispose of HNA’s non-aviation assets through a trust, Bloomberg News reported in January.HNA’s airline business is among China’s largest carrier groups, with stakes in Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Air Changan, low-cost carrier Beijing Capital Airlines Co., and Suparna Airlines, also known as Yangtze River Airlines Co., according to HNA’s website. The group also holds a majority stake in jet lessor Avolon Holdings Ltd. through its Bohai Leasing Co. unit.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon, Chevron Preach Prudence Even as Cash Waterfall Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. added momentum to a nascent recovery in the U.S. oil industry as they reported bumper cash flow, a dramatic improvement after a torrid 2020.The energy giants generated enough cash to cover dividends, debt payments and project spending in the first quarter, the first time they’ve managed to do that in more than a year.The results are especially significant for Exxon because they signal a turnaround from its most difficult period in at least four decades. The gains provides breathing room for Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods as he seeks to persuade skeptical shareholders that his fossil fuel-based strategy can profitably navigate the energy transition.Chevron foreshadowed strong cash flow earlier in the week when it raised dividends above pre-pandemic levels, beating all its rivals. But investors signaled on Friday that they won’t be satisfied until the explorer also restores share buybacks, something Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber was loathe to predict.Noteworthy was the absence of a perennial feature of oil-price rallies: Plans to ramp up crude output. Instead, the biggest U.S. drillers held firm to austerity measures adopted during the darkest days of last year’s market crisis, easing concerns that gushing cash flow would spark another cycle of disastrous production growth.“It’s really is a 180-degree turnaround from a year ago,” said Neal Dingmann, an analyst at Truist Securities. “What still resonates from both of these companies is the capital discipline.”Exxon’s free cash flow, a key metric watched by Big Oil analysts, reached the highest since 2018, allowing the Texas oil titan not only to fund the S&P 500’s third-largest dividend but also invest in key projects in Guyana and the Permian Basin.The explorer also reduced debt by 6% in just three months. It was a stark contrast to the prior two years during which Exxon’s cash generation fell short of payouts and expenditures, forcing it to borrow heavily.All the supermajors are making money again after crude’s 30% year-to-date rally to more than $65 a barrel, buoyed by rising energy demand as economies emerge from the pandemic and OPEC holds the line on big supply increases. The difference this time is that they’ve all drastically cut costs: Exxon’s capital spending was down 56% from a year earlier while Chevron’s was 43% lower.But shareholders shouldn’t expect to be showered with cash just yet. Exxon CEO Darren Woods stressed that any windfall will go toward paying down debt, which ballooned 44% last year.“If margins and prices stay higher than planned, we’ll deleverage faster, rebuilding the balance sheet,” he said during a conference call with analysts.READ: Big Oil Revives Pre-Pandemic Levels of Cash Flow and Profit Chevron’s Breber was pressed repeatedly by analysts on when the California-based company would begin share buybacks. He declined to give a timeframe.“Folks want a formula or a trigger and some of our competitors have those numbers,” he said. “We’re going to use judgment and we’re going to consider what we see in front of us.”Expectations were high after BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Total SE all preceded their U.S. peers with bigger-than-expected profits. As such, Exxon and Chevron traded down 2.2% and 3.3%, respectively, at 2:07 p.m. in New York. International crude prices dipped 1.9% on the day. What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysChevron continues to make progress in restoring its balance sheet and may be in a position to restart share buybacks by 2H, if oil prices remain near current levels.-- Fernando Valle, BI analystRead the full report here.Exxon’s reversal of last year’s fiasco couldn’t be more timely. CEO Woods goes into a potentially awkward annual meeting within weeks where shareholders will consider activist shareholder Engine No. 1’s proposed boardroom shake-up.Woods said the first-quarter results were a manifestation of ambitious and oft-criticized spending decisions he made during the past few years.“We’ve never lost sight of the long term fundamentals of our business,” Woods said. “We knew economies would recover, populations and living standards would continue to grow, ultimately driving demand for our products and an industry recovery.”Exxon earned 64 cents a share in the first quarter, beating the 61-cent average estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The oil giant’s production division drove most of the gains but it also received a substantial tailwind from higher chemicals prices, which spurred that division to its highest profit since at least 2014.Jet FuelDemand for plastics and consumer packaging should remain strong for the rest of this year as the economic recovery continues, particularly in the U.S., Woods said.Chevron’s earnings matched the average of analysts’ forecasts but refining suffered a 99% drop in profits due to lower-than-normal fuel demand. The company’s large refineries on the West Coast were particularly hurt by the drop-off in jet fuel consumption because of their proximity to international airports, Breber said.As such, prudence is now the mantra for Big Oil. With the trauma of the calamitous 2020 and 2014-2016 downturns still fresh, the supermajors aren’t taking their newfound cash for granted.“We didn’t see the virtue in investing capital to add short-term production in a world that was going to be oversupplied for some time period,” Breber said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Reliance enjoys petchem rebound but profit misses estimates

    India's Reliance Industries said on Friday its quarterly profit doubled, led by a rebound in its petrochemicals and retail businesses, but fell short of analysts' estimates as costs jumped 10%. The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said consolidated profit climbed 108% to 132.27 billion rupees ($1.79 billion) in the three months to March 31. Revenue at Reliance's oil-to-chemicals unit – home to both its refining and petrochemicals operations – rose 4.5% in the March quarter.