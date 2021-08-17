U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

BCT-Bank of Charles Town Welcomes Kaitlin Frisbie as Hedgesville, West Virginia Branch Manager

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) -- BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, recently welcomed Kaitlin Frisbie to the position of Branch Manager, serving its banking office in Hedgesville, West Virginia, at 119 Cowardly Lion Drive. The Hedgesville office is a full-service facility, including drive-up window services. Ms. Frisbie will manage the branch staff as well as lead initiatives to produced customer experiences and acquisitions.

Kaitlin Frisbie appointed Branch Manager of BCT&#39;s Hedgesville office.
Kaitlin Frisbie appointed Branch Manager of BCT's Hedgesville office.

Ms. Frisbie brings over six years of banking experience to her role as Branch Manager. Prior to BCT, she served over five years as Banking Center Operations Manager for MVB prior to its acquisition by Summit Community Bank. Subsequently, Ms. Frisbie served as a Customer Service Representative with Summit.

"Kaitlin's leadership experience in Operations as well as customer service experience will provide our customers a great experience," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO. "Her proven record of getting the job done for the benefit of customers is sure to help BCT be the preferred community bank in Hedgesville."

Ms. Frisbie is originally from northeastern Pennsylvania and attended Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. She has lived in the Eastern Panhandle area of West Virginia for several years and enjoys serving the local community through the Berkeley County Backpack Program and the Children's Home Society.

During her personal time, Ms. Frisbie enjoys reading, hiking, and, along with her fiancé, playing with their two dogs and doing home improvement projects.

About the Company

Founded in 1871 and celebrating their 150th year of service, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $672 million in assets as of June 30, 2021, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019 and 2020, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bctbank-of-charles-town-welcomes-kaitlin-frisbie-as-hedgesville-west-virginia-branch-manager-301355782.html

SOURCE BCT - Bank of Charles Town

