BCT-The Community's Bank Welcomes Danny Vargas to Loudoun County Advisory Board

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) – BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, recently welcomed Raul "Danny" Vargas to their Loudoun County (Virginia) Advisory Board. The Advisory Board consists of community leaders who work and live in the Loudoun County and Northern Virginia region. Members provide strategic advice to BCT regarding local markets, with an emphasis on the Loudoun County and Northern Virginia region.

Danny Vargas, new BCT Advisory Board member

"We are pleased to have Danny join our Advisory Board in our fast-growing Loudoun and Northern Virginia market," stated Alice Frazier, BCT President and CEO. "Danny's proven success in developing cross-cultural business and civic communities will provide BCT new and interesting strategic opportunities."

Vargas is Founder and President of VARCom Solutions, a nationally recognized marketing, public relations, and professional services firm. Prior experience included executive roles with AOL, France Telecom, and Global One leading multinational sales and marketing initiatives in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. He served seven years on active duty as a United States Air Force intelligence specialist.

A prolific leader in municipal and civic affairs, Vargas is Chairman of the Virginia Advisory Committee to the US Commission on Civil Rights, Founder/Chairman/CEO of the American Latino Veterans Association, and Chairman of the GO Northern Virginia economic development initiative. Additionally, he is Chairman Emeritus of the Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino, past Chairman of the Virginia Board of Workforce Development (a gubernatorial appointee), past Chairman of Leadership Fairfax, and past Chairman of the Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Vargas was named "Most Influential People in D.C." by Washingtonian Magazine. Additionally, he was named "101 Most Influential Latinos" in America by Latino Leaders Magazine in 2020, 2021, and 2022. He was also named Minority Business Leader of the Year by the Washington Business Journal.

Making his home in Herndon, Virginia with his wife and two children, Vargas enjoys spending time with his family and working to have the greatest positive impact in the community for the most people possible.

Advisory Board members serving the Loudoun County, Virginia market are:

Kristina Bouweiri (Chair), President & CEO of Reston Limousine

Paige Buscema, President of Eyetopia, Inc.

Bob Caines, Principal of The Bob Caines Team, Re/Max Select Properties, Inc.

Gary Clemens, Clerk of the Circuit Court, Loudoun County, VA

Matthew Lowers, President of Wholesale Screening Solutions (WSS)

Chauvon McFadden, Principal of Crimson Wealth Strategies

Stacey Metcalfe, Executive Director and CEO of Morven Park

Susan Mitchell, President & CEO of Guardians of Honor, LLC (GOH)

Bernard Mustafa, Co-Founder/CEO of BE FIT Technologies

Tony Stafford, Owner of Ford's Fish Shack

Sonny Swann, Owner and Vice President of Climatic Heating and Cooling, Inc.

Danny Vargas, Founder & President of VARCom Solutions

Katie Wilson, President and Chief Marketect of The Market Group, Inc.

The Advisory Board meets regularly with BCT management. In addition, they will represent BCT at business and community functions, serving as BCT's champions.

About BCT-Bank of Charles Town

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $756 million in assets as of December 31, 2022, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. BCT was voted "Best of the Best" winner in the 2022 the Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2019, 2020, and 2021 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

