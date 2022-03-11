U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,893.61
    -582.99 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

BCUC Continuing Fuel Pricing Investigations

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) announced a continuation of its fuel pricing investigations, that will focus on gathering further data from fuel wholesale marketers and select retail stations in British Columbia (BC). In the Final Report for its Gasoline and Diesel Prices Inquiry in 2019, the BCUC was unable to reconcile certain costs associated with the wholesale price of gasoline and diesel. By collecting additional information, the BCUC will develop a greater understanding of wholesale prices in BC and also how retail prices are set in the selected cities.

(CNW Group/British Columbia Utilities Commission)
(CNW Group/British Columbia Utilities Commission)

This project (Exploration Project #3), will include the collection of data related to margins on reportable fuel sales, volumes, and transport costs for the past three years, from fuel wholesalers who supply retail stations in BC. In addition, select retail stations located in Metro Vancouver, Powell River, Revelstoke, and Squamish and stations near these cities (for comparison purposes) will be required to submit further data related to reportable fuel sales operations, gross margins, and transport costs. These cities were selected as they were observed as having the highest retail fuel prices and retail margins during Exploration Project #1.

Following the BCUC's first exploration project, which examined fuel market prices in 11 cities across BC and concluded in December 2020, staff provided their observations and suggested areas to explore further in a Fuel Market Report. The BCUC then launched a second data collection project (Exploration Project #2) to do a similar analysis for an additional 12 cities. This work is ongoing and is expected to conclude in June 2022. The third project is a continuation of the first, as the BCUC seeks to find more information for cities that were part of the initial Exploration Project.

For information about the BCUC's exploration projects, please visit https://www.gaspricesbc.ca/SpecialProjects.

Background

As Administrator of BC's Fuel Price Transparency Act (FPT Act), the BCUC is responsible for collecting and publishing information about gasoline and diesel fuel activities in BC, in an effort to promote competitiveness, and public confidence in the competitiveness of the fuel market.

From June 2020 to December 2020, the BCUC conducted its first data exploration project (Exploration Project #1) to examine fuel market prices in select BC cities. Retail fuel pricing data was collected from the Oil Price Information Service and Kalibrate Canada Inc. (formerly Kent Group Ltd.) for 11 cities – Kamloops, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Port Alberni, Powell River, Revelstoke, Squamish, Vernon, Langley, Nanaimo, and Metro Vancouver. The BCUC staff's analysis and observations were published in the BCUC's Fuel Market Report, issued in March 2021.

In addition, from June 2021 to June 2022, the BCUC is conducting a second data collection project (Exploration Project #2) for an additional 12 cities – Campbell River, Chetwynd, Chilliwack, Cranbrook, Duncan, Gibsons, Hope, Merritt, Penticton, Salmon Arm, Terrace, and Williams Lake for a similar analysis.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating BC's energy utilities, as well as its compulsory automobile insurance rates, and intra-provincial pipeline rates. The BCUC is also responsible for administering BC's Fuel Price Transparency Act. It is the BCUC's role to balance the interests of customers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted.

SOURCE British Columbia Utilities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/11/c6168.html

Recommended Stories

  • It’s the Beginning of the End for Russian Gas in Europe. These Stocks Should Benefit.

    The European Union is planning to cut Russian gas imports. Its target may be aspirational but the political sign looks serious.

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Got Crushed Thursday. Here’s Why.

    The SEC named Chinese companies that could face delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Elon Musk Has Sold Seven Homes for Nearly $130 Million After Vowing to ‘Own No House’

    The Tesla CEO now rents in Texas after selling his California homes to Unlimint founder Kirill Evstratov, Chinese billionaire William Ding and others.

  • Elon Musk May Be Trillionaire by 2024

    Congratulations, Elon Musk, you've done it again...possibly. The CEO of Tesla and world's richest man, is on track to become the world's very first trillionaire, according to a recent study by procurement company Approve.com. Musk has already nailed down the top spot of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $221 billion.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Berkshire rejects shareholder call to replace Warren Buffett as chairman

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday urged the rejection of four shareholder proposals recommending that it replace Warren Buffett as chairman, report on its plans to handle climate risk and reduce greenhouse gases, and improve diversity. The company, run by Buffett since 1965, also said the 91-year-old received $373,204 in compensation for 2021, down from $380,328 a year earlier, comprising his usual $100,000 salary plus personal and home security. Though Buffett's salary is low for a chief executive officer of a major company, his 16.2% Berkshire stake comprises most of his $117.9 billion net worth, which Forbes magazine said makes him the world's fifth-richest person.

  • A Fresh Look at Marvell Technology

    If you used my December column on Marvell Technology as a guide, traders should have been stopped out of their long positions in the semiconductor manufacturer at $75 . In the updated daily Japanese candlestick chart of MRVL, below, we can see a bullish piercing pattern in the past few days. A rally back above the 200-day moving average line, should it happen, will improve the picture.

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • Russian Oil Rigs in Venezuela Complicate U.S. Talks With Maduro

    (Bloomberg) -- Much has been written about the hurdles to a U.S.-Venezuela detente that would allow oil from the South American nation to start flowing more freely into international markets. One of them, though, has been overlooked: The presence of a Kremlin-owned company in oil fields all across Venezuela.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Belarus Says Russia Is Sending ‘Modern’ WeaponsRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Aband

  • Russia Says It Has Enough Energy Buyers Even With Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has enough buyers for its oil and gas even as Western nations and their allies impose sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, according to a top Kremlin official.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine and Russia Fai

  • Why Tesla Stock Tanked Today

    Up one day, down the next: Electric vehicle leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is falling again Thursday, down by 5% as of 12:46 p.m. ET. The news around Tesla Thursday has been broadly positive, after all. Analysts at megabank Citigroup announced that based on data from Citi's proprietary "EV mind-share tracker," Tesla's electric cars "dominate the broader EV market."

  • Shopify Makes a Key Move to Compete With Amazon, Walmart

    Amazon and Walmart are locked in a two-way race, but Shopify is making moves to insert itself into the e-retail discussion.

  • Some companies are still doing business in Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss how notable companies like Dunkin' Donuts and Subway are hesitant to stop doing business in Russia amid Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Is United Bringing Back Unvaccinated Flight Attendants?

    An internal memo shows that United Airlines plans to bring back unvaccinated employees who are on unpaid leave later this month.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Goldman Sachs’ CEO demanded all employees return full-time to the office. Only half showed up

    David Solomon believes in-office work is crucial to the bank’s success. In a post-pandemic world, will employees agree?

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • How Russia's invasion of Ukraine affects 'everything on the supply chain': Analyst

    Economists and industry experts widely believe supply chain disruptions will continue to affect the U.S. economy as Russia's invasion against Ukraine suggests an unpredictable course.