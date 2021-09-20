U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.73
    -75.26 (-1.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,970.47
    -614.41 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,713.90
    -330.06 (-2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,182.20
    -54.67 (-2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.64
    +0.35 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0610 (-4.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3820
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,227.43
    -3,861.19 (-8.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,076.57
    -57.81 (-5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

BCUC Releases First Fuel Price Transparency Act Newsletter

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) released its first Fuel Price Transparency Price Act (FPT Act) Newsletter, which is compiled by BCUC staff each month to provide fuel consumers with an update on the gasoline and diesel fuel market in British Columbia (BC). This first edition includes information about fuel pricing and fuel margin changes over the last month, key information about the fuel supply chain in BC, and updates on the BCUC's activities as Administrator of the FPT Act.

British Columbia Utilities Commission Logo (CNW Group/British Columbia Utilities Commission)
British Columbia Utilities Commission Logo (CNW Group/British Columbia Utilities Commission)

The BCUC will release an updated newsletter each month to bring clarity and transparency to the public regarding the fuel industry. As Administrator, the BCUC is responsible for collecting and publishing information about gasoline and diesel fuel activities in BC, to promote competitiveness and public confidence in the competitiveness of the fuel market. The BCUC does not regulate fuel prices in BC.

To read the BCUC's FPT Act Newsletter, please visit the News & Reports page on GasPricesBC.ca.

Background

Bill 42 – The Fuel Price Transparency Act was introduced in the BC Legislature by Minister Bruce Ralston on November 18, 2019. The FPT Act requires companies to report information and data on their activities in the gasoline and diesel fuel market in BC. Bill 42 received Royal Assent and became law on November 27, 2019. On March 9, 2020, the BC government announced the BCUC as the Administrator of the FPT Act. The BC government's announcement is posted here.

On April 7, 2020, the BCUC launched GasPricesBC.ca. The website was developed as a first step in providing the public with more information about how gasoline and diesel prices are set in BC. Through a series of dashboards, GasPricesBC.ca displays publicly available data, which visitors can customize to view information based on geography or price components.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating BC's energy utilities, as well as its compulsory automobile insurance rates, and intra-provincial pipeline rates. The BCUC is also responsible for administering BC's Fuel Price Transparency Act. It is the BCUC's role to balance the interests of customers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted.

SOURCE British Columbia Utilities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/20/c0990.html

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stocks, global markets dive on China property fears

    Daily FX.com Analyst Christopher Vecchio joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss China's Evergrande default risk.&nbsp;

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Expected fallout from potential Evergrande collapse

    Derek Scissors American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for the markets as the Evergrande crisis continues to develop.

  • Why Monday’s selloff will be a ‘blip’ by year-end

    Baird PWM Market Strategist Michael Antonelli&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the hectic actions taking place in the market right now, how Chinese stocks are affecting the market, and what to expect from Congress debt ceiling as they debate the debt ceiling.

  • ‘It wouldn’t be a big surprise to see the market drawdown to continue’: Strategist

    Brian Levitt, Invesco Global Market Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the market sell-off, outlook on the Fed taper, and the debt ceiling debate amid China property market fears.

  • Debt ceiling debate heats up in D.C.

    Jessica Smith joins Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick to break down Yellen's latest op-ed that stressed to Congress the importance of raising the debt ceiling as any hesitation could affect the country significantly.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Debt default would 'permanently' weaken America

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a fresh plea for Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling on Sunday, arguing a default on U.S. debt would trigger a historic financial crisis. In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece https://www.wsj.com/articles/congress-raise-debt-limit-ceiling-yellen-treasury-brinkmanship-federal-budget-11632069056, Yellen said that the crisis triggered by a default would compound the damage from the continuing coronavirus pandemic, roiling markets and plunging the U.S. economy back into recession at the cost of millions of jobs and a lasting hike in interest rates. "We would emerge from this crisis a permanently weaker nation," Yellen said, noting that U.S. creditworthiness has been a strategic advantage.

  • America’s policy toward China is misdirected, because it would actually strengthen China and weaken the United States

    China's industrial policy is a weakness, so why should the U.S. copy it or demand that Beijing abandon it?

  • Trump Org Prosecutors Find New Evidence—in a Basement

    Michael M Santiago/GettyImagesProsecutors have discovered a tranche of evidence in the basement of a co-conspirator in the Trump Organization tax fraud case, a defense lawyer for indicted chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg revealed in court on Monday, with the attorney also signaling that more shoes are yet to drop in New York’s ongoing investigation.“We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” Weisselberg’s lawyer, Bryan C. Skarlatos, said in Manhattan crim

  • Federal Reserve Meeting's S&P 500 Impact Hinges On One Thing — Not The Taper

    This week's Federal Reserve meeting is supposed to be about tapering asset purchases, but the S&P 500 will rise or fall on something else.

  • Student loans: Ending the pandemic payment pause 'is a defining moment,' Federal Student Aid COO says

    Student loans have been paused since last March, but as the federal government prepares to restart the payment machinery in a couple of months, it anticipates a "psychological hurdle" to cross when convincing borrowers to repay their debt.

  • Texas Startups Mount Fight Against Abortion Ban—Without Big Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology leaders across Texas have been privately meeting for weeks, discussing how to best combat the state’s new abortion law and challenge a cultural shift they believe will make it difficult to attract top talent. Absent from the discussion: Big Tech. Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Tesla and Microsoft have shifted tens of thousands of high-paying jobs to Texas in recent years amid a statewide economic boom. Oracle and Hewlett Packard Enterprise moved their headquarters to

  • Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Undercover Law Enforcement At DC Rally That Flopped

    Donald Trump Jr.'s posts don't exactly 'back the blue.'

  • Canadian dollar, TSX slide ahead of uncertain election outcome

    The Canadian dollar fell to a one-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Monday and the Toronto stock market posted its biggest decline since January as Canadians headed to the polls and worries about China roiled global financial markets. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2810 to the greenback, or 78.06 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Aug. 20 at 1.2895. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may cling to power after the dust has settled from Monday's election, but he is likely to lose his bid for a parliamentary majority.

  • This $100,000 Donation by Matt Gaetz Raises All the Eyebrows

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyOn the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.While that donation may not sound out of the ordinary, it stands out for a number of reasons. For one

  • Why China’s real estate crackdown is alarming investors

    China Beige Book CEO Leland Miller joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why China property fears are concerning investors.

  • Stimulus Update: Child Tax Credit & Golden State Money Was Sent Out, Find Out Where Yours Is

    Last week new rounds of stimulus money from parts of the stimulus relief bill were deposited into accounts of eligible families and residents of California. Here's who got what and what to do so you...

  • Democrats Dare GOP, Link Debt Limit to Vital Spending Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- House Democrats will include a suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling in a spending bill needed to keep the government open past the end of this month, a risky move backed by President Joe Biden that assures a potentially damaging showdown with Republicans.The debt ceiling would be suspended through December 2022, which would push that battle past the mid-term congressional elections. The stopgap funding bill would last through Dec. 3, 2021, a person familiar with the legislation sai

  • Latest Stimulus Payments: Qualifying California Residents Could Receive Up to $1,100 This Month

    The California Franchise Tax Board announced this week that the second round of state stimulus payments will be released tomorrow, Sept. 17. An estimated 2 million checks are set to hit bank accounts...

  • Gas prices soar 16pc as Russia keeps taps closed

    Government plans gas rescue package as a million families face energy bill price hike Mounting fears of a 1970s-style three-day week as Britain's energy crunch deepens Markets endure global sell off as US stocks tumble FTSE 100 closes 0.8pc lower Matthew Lynn: Macron’s defence disaster is a golden opportunity for Global Britain Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter