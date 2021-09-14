U.S. markets closed

BCVWD Named One of the Best Places to Work in the Country

·2 min read

District earns distinction for workplace culture, high level of trust and sound leadership

BEAUMONT, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District (BCVWD) is celebrating its highly coveted certification as a 2021 'Great Place to Work' based on an employee survey about workplace culture and experience.

According to the survey by Great Place to Work, employees said they are given a lot of responsibility, feel a sense of pride in what they accomplish, and find management is approachable and easy to talk with. BCVWD proudly celebrates a community-oriented workplace culture, as many employees also live in the District's service area.

This is the first year BCVWD has received 'Great Place to Work' certification. The employee rating was 20 points higher than the average U.S. company, with nearly 80% of staff saying it's a great place to work. The accomplishment is even more coveted because it follows a particularly challenging year in which employees were asked to pivot operations and faced unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We strive to make BCVWD an environment where employees want to come to work every day," said President Daniel Slawson, on behalf of the Board of Directors. "Building a strong, happy and resilient team is important for our internal work environment and is a benefit to our customers. Satisfied employees mean a dedicated team, which translates directly into high quality service."

More than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply for 'Great Place to Work' certification, earning recognition that helps attract and retain quality leadership and staff, said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work.

"'Great Place to Work' certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," Lewis-Kulin said. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

BCVWD is always looking for exceptional people to join its team. Those interested in growing their career at an organization that puts its people first can visit: governmentjobs.com/careers/bcvwd.

Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District was formed in 1919 and is governed by a publicly elected five-member Board of Directors. BCVWD is an independent special district that provides water service to 55,000 customers in a 28-square-mile service area.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bcvwd-named-one-of-the-best-places-to-work-in-the-country-301376871.html

SOURCE Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District

