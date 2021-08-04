U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,402.66
    -20.49 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.67
    -323.73 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.53
    +19.24 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.32
    -27.26 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.00
    -2.56 (-3.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.70
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3889
    -0.0026 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4790
    +0.4290 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,646.81
    +1,583.50 (+4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.49
    +50.72 (+5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

BD Capital Closes $8,264,000 Construction Financing for 70-unit Multifamily Development in Kenosha, WI

·1 min read

KENOSHA, Wis., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JJ Bliss of BD Capital recently closed $8,264,000 of construction financing for a $10,000,000 total project cost, 70 unit Multifamily development on 5 acres in Kenosha, WI. The project is being developed by experience developers and includes the redevelopment of an existing vacant medical building as well as ground up construction of four additional buildings.

BD Capital is pleased to have been able to provide a financing solution for a project that enhances the affordable housing needs for Kenosha.

About BD Capital

BD Capital is a Wisconsin LLC and Commercial Real Estate consultants and brokers of debt and private equity. JJ Bliss co-founded BD Capital LLC with Robert Dixon, to help investors and developers leverage the optimal mix of debt and equity sources across all levels of their capital stack. Launched in 2018 and specializing in efficient and creative solutions for immediate real estate investor needs. Focusing on three areas for their clients: advising real estate investors and developers on capital market options for their projects, securing financing to purchase and rehab investment properties, and raising equity and debt for larger multifamily construction projects—one of their core specialties.

JJ Bliss Managing Partner — BD Capital LLC
Email: JJ@bdlending.com
Website: https://www.bdlending.com
Phone: 608-444-2175
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/jjbliss

