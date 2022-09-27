U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,647.29
    -7.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,134.99
    -125.82 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,829.50
    +26.58 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,662.51
    +6.63 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.96
    +1.25 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.50
    +3.10 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    -0.11 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9592
    -0.0019 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0049 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7800
    +0.1000 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,040.38
    -83.28 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.57
    -22.57 (-4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

New BD Innovation Center at the University of Maryland BioPark Offers Researchers and Students Access to Cutting-Edge Technology

·4 min read

Diagnostic Research Center Enables Students to Test and Develop Clinical Workflows to Help Shape Laboratory Performance and Patient Outcomes 

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, today officially opened the BD Innovation Center in collaboration with University of Maryland BioPark, offering University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) students and researchers access to state-of-the-art equipment to support and accelerate innovation in medical diagnostic technology.

(From left) Bruce E. Jarrell, MD, FACS, President of UMB, Brooke Story, President of Integrated Diagnostic Solutions for BD, and Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill celebrate the opening of the BD Innovation Center at the University of Maryland BioPark. (PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company))
(From left) Bruce E. Jarrell, MD, FACS, President of UMB, Brooke Story, President of Integrated Diagnostic Solutions for BD, and Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill celebrate the opening of the BD Innovation Center at the University of Maryland BioPark. (PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company))

Located in West Baltimore at the UM BioPark (part of the UMB campus), the BD Innovation Center goal is to help streamline clinical laboratory workflows and improve patient care by expanding basic diagnostic knowledge, developing new diagnostic capabilities and shaping the future of diagnostics by allowing students and researchers to provide real-world feedback on early diagnostic concepts.

"The addition of the BD Innovation Center to the UM BioPark will not only support our thriving life sciences sector, but also help Maryland remain one of the most innovative states in the nation," said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. "This collaboration will ensure that our future workforce is prepared to tackle the technologies and challenges of tomorrow. We are very grateful to BD for its continued investment in Maryland."

Secretary Gill also presented Brooke Story, president of Integrated Diagnostic Solutions for BD, with a citation from Governor Hogan recognizing the history of BD in Maryland in honor of the company's 125th anniversary.

"I'm particularly proud that BD is continuing its commitment to life sciences around the world by working with UMB to put our first university-housed research center right here at home in Baltimore," said Story. "This collaboration is part of an integral pipeline to and from the local community to actively foster and build engagement with the next generation of STEM practitioners and leaders with a focus on inclusion, diversity and equity."

The BD Innovation Center currently houses:

  • The BD COR™ PX/GX fully automated high-throughput diagnostic system, which uses robotics and sample management software algorithms for infectious disease molecular testing;

  • The BD MAX™ System for mid-throughput molecular applications, which includes a variety of clinically validated assays and an open system for sample-to-answer assay development;

  • The BD BACTEC™ FX for state-of-the-art blood culture detection of organisms; and

  • The BD Phoenix™ M50 for ID/AST providing sample-to-answer identification and antimicrobial susceptibility determinations.

"UMB and the UM BioPark have enjoyed a longstanding, multi-faceted relationship with BD," said Bruce E. Jarrell, MD, FACS, President of UMB. "We look forward to establishing new collaborations that will advance the work, stimulate new research projects with UMB faculty and students, and prepare the next generations of STEM innovators."

The BD Integrated Diagnostic Solutions (IDS) business unit has its global headquarters in Sparks, Maryland with more than 2,200 associates responsible for developing and manufacturing the latest diagnostic technology solutions critical to identifying known and new pathogens. The site is integral to the company's testing innovations around cervical cancer, respiratory infections, SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as well as the ongoing fight against antimicrobial resistance.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

About UM BioPark
The UM BioPark offers high-quality lab and office space solutions for companies of all sizes, especially high-growth companies seeking connection with its academic partner, University of Maryland, Baltimore. Tenants include industry-leading global firms such as Pharmaron, Illumina, BD, and Catalent, next-gen ventures, university spinouts, distinguished research organizations, cutting-edge clinical care, and contemporary workforce training programs. For more information visit www.umbiopark.com

Contacts: 

Media (BD):

Mela Sera, APR

IDS Global Communications

443.824.8012

mela.sera@bd.com  

Media (UMB):

Claire Murphy

UM BioPark Marketing

217.714.8816 (mobile)/410.706.6293 (office)

cmurphy1@umaryland.edu

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Logo (PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company))
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Logo (PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company))
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-bd-innovation-center-at-the-university-of-maryland-biopark-offers-researchers-and-students-access-to-cutting-edge-technology-301634794.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Recommended Stories

  • The Casualties of Hunting for Stocks in a Bear Market

    It's well-known that some of the biggest and best bounces occur in the worst markets, thanks to poor positioning. But here's the problem that traders can face.

  • Five Headaches Awaiting Italy’s Next Prime Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Giorgia Meloni is set to become premier after her right-wing coalition won Sunday’s elections, but she will have little time to pop the prosecco.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure

  • Key Tips for Investing In REITs

    Thinking of investing in REITs? Here's what you need to know and to consider when evaluating a real estate investment trust.

  • Is It Time To Buy GLD Stock As The Stock Market Collapses? Here's What Charts Show

    Is it time to sell GLD stock? Charts show that it fell below a sell signal, but it could gain long-term.

  • Nike is the next bellwether in focus after FedEx earnings whiff

    Up to bat with another potential profit warning: mighty Nike.

  • Rate Hike Holdout Morocco Faces Off Against Inflation: Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Morocco’s first interest-rate hike in 14 years is likely approaching, as concern over the highest inflation in decades threatens a drive for cheap borrowing that was meant to revive the economy.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Se

  • Fixed Income vs. Equity Investments: Which Can Make You More Money?

    Building the "perfect" investment portfolio can be tough, especially with so many choices, like fixed income and equities. However, both equities and fixed-income products can be strong components of your investment portfolio. After all, each one can help advance, in … Continue reading → The post Fixed Income vs. Equity Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tri Pointe (TPH) Down 45% in YTD: Will it Recover in 2022?

    TRI Pointe (TPH) ails from supply chain disruption and inflationary pressures.

  • Safe Bulkers Divests 2006-Built Kamsarmax Vessel For ~$16M

    Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SB) has agreed to sell MV Pedhoulas Trader, a 2006 Japanese-built, Kamsarmax class, dry-bulk vessel, for a net sale price of $15.84 million. The sale carries a forward delivery date lies within December 2022. "We continued to sell older tonnage as we take delivery of our newbuild IMO Phase 3 vessels, improving the fleet environmental performance and increasing our competitiveness in the new more stringent regulatory environment," said Safe Bulkers president Loukas Barmpar

  • This Analyst Says Artivion's Sell Off Seems Overdone After Trial Halt

    On Friday, Artivion Inc (NYSE: AORT) stopped the PROACT Xa clinical trial after the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) indicated that there was a lack of evidence supporting the non-inferiority of apxiban (Eliquis) to warfarin. While this is disappointing since this represented a potential $610 million opportunity, Needham notes that it would not have been approved until late 2025. The analyst reaffirms the Buy rating with a price target of $28, down from $29. Management reiterated its 2022 gui

  • 3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

    Adding these three top-ranked, best-performing, and well-managed mutual funds to your retirement portfolio could maximize your returns.

  • Volkswagen Warns of Production Shift From Germany Over Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is exploring ways to help its broad supplier network in Europe counter a shortage in natural gas, including making more parts locally and shifting manufacturing capacity. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice fo

  • U.S. dollar strength creating 'untenable' situation that risks financial crisis -Morgan Stanley

    The recent rally in the U.S. dollar is creating an “untenable situation" for riskier assets that could end in a financial or economic crisis, strategists at Morgan Stanley warned in a note Monday. The wild swings in currencies are another pressure on the global economy and corporate earnings, which are expected to fall as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes over the summer begin to weigh on spending. “The ultimate lows for stocks, and highs for yields, will likely be determined by the growth trajectory in earnings and the economy rather than inflation or the Fed,” analysts including Michael Wilson at Morgan Stanley wrote.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Is Rival Arista Networks The Better Option?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Ford announces massive investment in Louisville ahead of truck launch

    Ford Motor Co. plans to expand its presence in Louisville with a huge investment, creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

  • Walt Disney (DIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $98.12, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day.

  • BOJ Buys More Bonds Than Planned as Yield Nears Ceiling

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan bought a larger-than-planned amount of bonds at its regular operation on Monday, as the benchmark yield climbed toward the upper end of the central bank’s tolerated trading range.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues R

  • War-torn Ukraine sets sights on additional IMF support not tied to its Fund quota

    Ukraine is working on a long-term program with the IMF, according to the office of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the S&P 500 Information Technology Index (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • First thing Fed breaks with higher rates will be the financial markets, BMO says

    Tighter financial conditions are set to carve 2 percentage points from U.S. GDP growth next year, BMO economists said.