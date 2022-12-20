U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,821.62
    +3.96 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,849.74
    +92.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,547.11
    +1.08 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.02
    +9.44 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    +0.83 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    +30.10 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +1.21 (+5.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0627
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6800
    -5.1840 (-3.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,887.68
    +277.28 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.23
    +2.05 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

BD to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

·2 min read

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 12:45 pm Eastern Time.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Logo (PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company))
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Logo (PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company))

The live webcast of BD's presentation can be accessed from the BD investor relations website, investors.bd.com. A replay of the event will be available on the same webpage following its conclusion.

About BD 
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:




Media:

Investors:

Troy Kirkpatrick

Francesca DeMartino

VP, Public Relations

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

858.617.2361

201.847.5743

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com                    

francesca.demartino@bd.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-present-at-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301707524.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Recommended Stories

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Ran Out of Gas Today

    Shares of fuel cell manufacturer FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) tanked in early trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, falling 8.4% through 10:30 a.m. EST after the company missed badly on its Q4 2022 earnings report. Heading into earnings day, analysts had forecast that FuelCell would book $43.8 million in sales and lose only $0.07 per share on that revenue -- but FuelCell missed on both the top and bottom lines. While FuelCell missed Wall Street's quarterly sales number, its sales still jumped more than 180% year over year for the quarter, capping a year in which total 2022 sales grew 88% ($130.5 million).

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.

  • FedEx stock dips amid mixed Q2 earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre breaks down FedEx's second-quarter earnings results.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Soared This Morning

    QuantumScape announced today it has begun shipping prototypes of its solid-state battery cells to potential automotive customers. The company has spent the past two years proving its solid-state battery concept and working toward a commercially viable unit. QuantumScape called today's announcement an important part of the commercialization process and said it was its "key public milestone for the year."

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Could Intel's Pain Become This Dividend Stock's Gain?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is enduring a painful year. Because of worsening economic conditions, the semiconductor manufacturer's revenue tumbled 20% in the third quarter, while its earnings plummeted even further. This painful situation led Intel to seek outside-the-box ways to finance its growth to maintain its balance sheet strength and investor payout.

  • Jefferies upgrades Moderna stock, raises price target

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the action surrounding Moderna after Jefferies analysts upgraded its stock and price target.

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • 11 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 11 best aerospace stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy. Economic recovery for the aerospace and defense sector gained momentum in 2022 on the back of increasing demand for air travel. As per an outlook survey […]

  • Why Nio Stock Erased Early Gains Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been turbulent recently, and for good reason. After a big dip yesterday on mounting fears of how the spread of COVID-19 will hurt Chinese consumers and the economy, Nio staged a comeback Tuesday morning. After losing that early jump, Nio's American depositary shares were holding on to a gain of 0.7% as of 12:50 p.m. ET.

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]

  • ‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion

    Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • FedEx’s 2023 forecasts is ‘partly cost-cutting but also cash-shifting’: Analyst

    Argus Research President and Director of Portfolio Strategies John Eade joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on FedEx's Q2 earnings results and the company's forecasts for 2023.&nbsp;

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. 3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    Investors holding out for a Santa Claus rally may have gotten their hopes dashed by the Federal Reserve last week, which raised interest rates another 50 basis points and also lifted its forecast for interest rate hikes next year, calling for rates to rise another 75 basis points, which added to fears that the economy will fall into a recession next year. No one knows what 2023 holds for the stock market, but we do know one thing. A bull market will come eventually, just as it has after every bear market in the history of the U.S. stock market, including the Great Depression, the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and the coronavirus pandemic crash.

  • Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Enterprise Products (EPD) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Enterprise Products (EPD) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • Tesla stock concerns go beyond Elon Musk multitasking at Twitter: Analyst

    The concerns mount on Tesla.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Go to Zero

    Famed value investor Benjamin Graham introduced Mr. Market in his 1949 book The Intelligent Investor. Mr. Market, an allegory used to describe the irrational, erratic, and emotional behavior that can drive stock prices up and down, is a good lens through which to view the pandemic-era ups and downs of certain stocks. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have never made much sense as businesses, at least to me.