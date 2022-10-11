U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,624.78
    +12.39 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,519.27
    +316.39 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,523.50
    -18.60 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.59
    +10.68 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.00
    -2.13 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.90
    +10.70 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    -0.19 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9748
    +0.0040 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8900
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1119
    +0.0062 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6710
    -0.0200 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,088.75
    -204.46 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.81
    +1.49 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

BD Recognized Among World's Best Employers by Forbes

·3 min read

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today was named to Forbes' 2022 list of the World's Best Employers.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Logo (PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company))
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Logo (PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company))

"Empowering our teams to excel in their careers has been a longstanding priority at BD, and this award is a testament to the commitment we make to our 75,000 employees to be an employer of choice where they can thrive professionally while doing incredibly meaningful work for patients and customers," said Shana Neal, executive vice president and chief people officer at BD. "We have the most talented team in health care, and we believe the type of work we do, combined with our continued focus on servant leadership, development opportunities, employee well-being, and inclusion, diversity and equity differentiates us as a great place to work."

The ranking is based on an independent survey of more than 150,000 workers from 57 countries. Participants rated their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, in addition to evaluating other employers in their respective industries in areas including image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

This year, BD also ranked first in the health care equipment and services industry in Forbes' America's Best Large Employers List and was included in the publication's list of Best Employers for Diversity, among numerous other accolades.

This recognition demonstrates BD's ongoing progress in advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, and efforts to achieve its 2030+ goals for promoting a healthy workforce and communities. BD's focus areas include a healthy and thriving workforce that cultivates the company's culture of inclusion, safety and well-being, which also contributes to community health and company health.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:


Media:

Investors:

Troy Kirkpatrick

Francesca DeMartino

VP, Public Relations

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

858.617.2361

201.847.5743 

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com

francesca.demartino@bd.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-recognized-among-worlds-best-employers-by-forbes-301646400.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Recommended Stories

  • Amgen, The Big Name You Need To Know Going Up Against Novo, Lilly In Obesity

    Amgen stock surged Tuesday on a reportedly bullish call for its experimental obesity treatment — a potential rival to Novo and Lilly.

  • Select Medical (SEM) Plans 3rd Hospital in Central Pennsylvania

    Select Medical (SEM) joins forces with UPMC to open its third inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Central Pennsylvania to better address the region's post-acute care needs.

  • Why a $158,000 Drug With Unclear Benefits Hurts Whole Health System

    Amylyx’s $158,000 price tag for a recently approved ALS drug is the latest example of how out of whack drug prices have become in the U.S.

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks Defying the Bear Market

    If there is, it's wrong too -- at least when applied to the stock market. As a case in point, here are three top biotech stocks that are defying the bear market. Few stocks in any sector have outperformed Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) in 2022.

  • Why Peninsula-based drug maker Rigel is cutting 16% of its workforce

    After a failed attempt to broaden the use of its only approved drug, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will cut 30 jobs — about 16% of its workforce — to save as much as $8 million starting next year. The 200-employee South San Francisco company (NASDAQ: RIGL) made the move as it announced it will not seek Food and Drug Administration approval of its tablet drug fostamatinib based on a reanalysis of data from a late-stage clinical trial. The drug, sold as Tavalisse, is approved by the FDA for an excessive bruising and bleeding disorder known as immune thrombocytopenia, or ITP.

  • Despite Advancement, Benefits From Alzheimer's Drugs May Be Limited, Say Researchers

    Recently, Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Eisai Co (OTC: ESALY) announced encouraging data from the most-watched Alzheimer's therapies in the clinic. Lecanemab cleared accumulations in the brain of beta-amyloid, sticky protein fragments that researchers have long suspected contribute to Alzheimer's. Citing physicians and neurology researchers, Wall Street Journal reported that the drug's benefit to patients might be limited. They said the reduction of cognitive decline that patients experienced wa

  • Medicare Open Enrollment Starts Soon. Here’s What to Know.

    Medicare’s open enrollment period arrives predictably each fall, blanketing beneficiaries in advertisements. From Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, the roughly 65 million Medicare beneficiaries can pick a new Medicare Part D drug plan, a new Medicare Advantage plan, or switch from original Medicare into a Medicare Advantage plan or vice versa.

  • Merck Trial Data Show Heart Drug Could Be a Winner

    The company hopes the drug, sotatercept, will help make up for revenue it will lose when the patent on a blockbuster cancer therapeutic expires at the end of this decade.

  • Tetra and Prepaire Jointly Apply to BARDA for Funding

    Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development announced today it has successfully submitted, in collaboration with Prepaire, a grant application to the Office of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Division of Research, Innovation and Ventures (DRIVe).

  • Here's Why You Should Invest in Vertex (VRTX) Stock Now

    Vertex's (VRTX) CF sales are primarily being driven by higher sales of Trikafta. Programs in five disease areas are now entering or progressing through late-stage clinical development.

  • This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

    Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily BeastAs the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading su

  • AstraZeneca Looks to Cancer, RSV Drugs for Growth as Covid-Vaccine Demand Wanes

    The British drugmaker is reducing production of its Covid-19 vaccine and betting on new therapies for other conditions to help boost its growth.

  • Nene Leakes reveals 23-year-old son suffered a stroke and heart failure

    "He's struggling with speaking," she said, getting choked up. "I don't know. I just know, keep us in your prayers."

  • Here’s What To Know About The Latest Omicron Subvariants

    COVID-19 is continuing to mutate into strains including BA.2.75, BA.2.75.2, BF.7 and BA.4.6. Experts explain what that all means for us.

  • How bad will flu and Covid be this winter? Hospitals brace for rough season.

    How bad will flu and Covid be this winter? Hospitals are already busy and facing staffing shortages.

  • Here's What Medicare Part B Costs and Covers in 2023

    If you're 65 or older, then Medicare is there to help you get the healthcare coverage you need. For hospital and inpatient care, Medicare Part A is the choice that tens of millions of people turn to. But for covering routine doctor visits and other outpatient care, Medicare Part B is the traditional option for many participants in the program.

  • Should You Buy Pot Stocks After Biden's Big Marijuana Moves?

    Joe Biden committed to taking specific actions related to cannabis in his 2020 presidential campaign. On Thursday, President Biden announced pardons for all individuals with prior federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana. Biden also directed Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Xavier Becerra to review how marijuana is scheduled under the Controlled Substances Act.

  • Belgian woman in her 20s 'euthanized' after suffering mental trauma in Brussels airport bombing

    Shanti De Corte, 23, survived the 2016 Brussels airport bombing but suffered from depression and anxiety in the years since, choosing to be euthanized earlier this year.

  • Alzheimer’s Drugs Advance but Slowing Disease Remains a Challenge

    Although Biogen and Eisai’s lecanemab cleared plaque from patients’ brains, researchers say the benefits may be limited.