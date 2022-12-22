U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,822.39
    -56.05 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,027.49
    -348.99 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,476.12
    -233.25 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.09
    -22.85 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.24
    +0.75 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.40
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0602
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0043 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4310
    +0.1070 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,813.52
    +40.11 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.46
    +0.26 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     
BDC Growth Equity and Horizon Capital Invest Alongside Kensington in Resolute Health

·3 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Kensington Capital Partners Limited ("Kensington") is pleased to announce a significant co-investment by BDC Growth Equity Partners (a division of BDC Capital), Horizon Capital Holdings ("Horizon"), and other co-investors in Resolute Health Corporation Limited ("Resolute"), a leading Canadian healthcare services business specializing in the testing and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea ("OSA"). Kensington acquired a controlling interest in Resolute in June of this year.

Established in 2005 in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia by Dr. Neil Smith as The Snore Shop, the company grew to become the largest provider of sleep therapy in Eastern Canada. Resolute subsequently expanded across the country to become the largest independent provider of sleep therapy and a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of OSA. Today, Resolute operates 73 clinics under 9 regional brands across 6 provinces and has provided testing and OSA therapy to over 250,000 patients with its differentiated, patient-centric approach to providing high-quality medical care.

"We are excited to support the Canadian leader in the sleep therapy sector and look forward to working with management and Kensington to continue to scale the business through organic initiatives as well as through select acquisitions," said Loren Rafeson, Partner, BDC Growth Equity Partners. "Underpinning our investment thesis is the increasing awareness of the importance of sleep health, especially given that sleep apnea remains significantly undiagnosed across the population."

"Horizon is thrilled to partner with Resolute's management team to support the vision of scaling a Canadian leader in the sleep wellness industry," said Alex Farley of Horizon. "We are pleased to engage in this exciting growth endeavour with an excellent and strategic group such as Kensington," adds Enzo Gabrielli of Horizon.

About Resolute Health Corporation Limited

Headquartered in Bedford, Nova Scotia, Resolute Health Corporation Limited is an independent healthcare service provider established by experienced healthcare professionals, primarily focused on the testing and treatment of patients suffering with snoring and obstructive sleep apnea.

About BDC Capital

BDC Capital is the investment arm of BDC, the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs. With over $6 billion under management, BDC Capital serves as a strategic partner to the country's most innovative firms. It offers a full spectrum of capital, from seed investments to growth equity, supporting Canadian entrepreneurs who have the ambition to stand out on the world stage. For more information, please visit www.bdc.ca/capital.

About Horizon Capital Holdings

Horizon is the office of the Martin family. Based in Montreal, it is a broad-based investment and management organization providing diversification to the Family's core holding Canada Steamship Lines. Horizon provides growth capital to well established businesses led by outstanding management. Its portfolio includes North American real estate and direct investments in private companies in various industries including food, financial services and retail.

About Kensington Capital Partners

Founded in 1996, Kensington Capital Partners Limited is an employee-owned, high performing alternative investment firm with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Kensington's mission is to build great businesses, and in doing so, create top-performing investment solutions for its investors. Kensington has assets under management of $2.6 billion, managed across several active funds. www.kcpl.ca

SOURCE Kensington Capital Partners Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/22/c2291.html

