U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,363.75
    -58.00 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,927.00
    -535.00 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,158.50
    -167.50 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,190.40
    -37.90 (-1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.45
    -1.52 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.10
    +6.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.95
    +6.26 (+33.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3682
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6920
    -0.2030 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,012.75
    -3,094.19 (-6.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,123.98
    -101.55 (-8.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,855.74
    -107.90 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

BDHEA Convenes Prominent Leaders for Its Inaugural Virtual Forum on Health Equity

·3 min read

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Board members, CEOs and other influential thought leaders from across the U.S. will devote their inaugural virtual forum on Sept. 27 and 28 to next steps and strategies for eliminating health disparities in Black communities and beyond.

The virtual forum includes transformative programs designed to address emerging issues in health equity.

As COVID-19 continues to threaten under-resourced populations and put health systems under stress, the BDHEA will provide healthcare directors and other executive leaders with information vital to advancing the health equity conversation within boardrooms across the country to inspire critical change.

"The Fierce Urgency of Now: The Playbook on Health Equity" will feature discussions by high-profile leaders throughout the healthcare, business and government ecosystems, including the chief executive officers of Advocate Aurora Health, Atrium Health, CommonSpirit Health, Deloitte, Kaiser Permanente, Pfizer and other organizations. U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), and Rep. Robin L. Kelly (D-Ill.), will also join in frank discussions about health equity.

"The clear and compelling magnitude of health disparities has been laid bare, not only in the COVID-19 pandemic, but also in maternal health, cardiovascular disease and the application of technology and data," said BDHEA President and Chairman John W. Daniels Jr., chair emeritus of the national law firm Quarles & Brady. "This is the time for our members across the health ecosystem to unite against the most stubborn health disparities plaguing the Black community."

Playbook Sets Game Plan Toward Healthcare Transformation Goal

The virtual forum will unveil the BDHEA's Board Director Health Equity Playbook, an action plan co-developed with Deloitte, for directors to make equity an urgent priority and hold boards accountable for better health outcomes. Dr. Kulleni Gebreyes, Deloitte Health Equity Institute executive director, will moderate a panel to share experiences from health equity leaders driving the conversation at the most senior levels, including how the Playbook helps them achieve health equity as an outcome.

"Through the BDHEA forum, we've brought together leaders in the medical community who are dedicated to collaboration and health transformation," said BDHEA Honorary Chair Lloyd H. Dean, CEO of CommonSpirit Health. "We must be courageous and honest about the problem so we can focus on the solution. These two days will contribute to an important dialogue and allow healthcare organizations to share examples of how they are taking action to address health inequity and improve health care outcomes."

The virtual forum includes transformative programs designed to address emerging issues in health equity, including:

  • A CEO roundtable that brings together leaders of healthcare organizations to share lessons learned in directing their processes, policies, and people toward health equity.

  • A telehealth session to discuss what Black patients taught healthcare providers about access, equity and technology during the pandemic.

  • A panel on the social determinants of health that will focus on the vital role of stable housing in controlling costs and reaching patients outside the clinical setting.

The event fee is $99. To register or for more information, visit bdhea.org/events.

About BDHEA

The Black Directors Health Equity Agenda is made up of board directors and senior leaders who are working to eradicate the health disparities and inequities that threaten the individual and collective prosperity of Black families. As change agents, its members across the health ecosystem, foster and facilitate board education for up-and-coming leaders, encourage revised business models, spur innovative thinking and action and support policy reforms that advance health equity for Black Americans that will ultimately ensure equal and fair healthcare for all. Learn more at bdhea.org.

CONTACT:
Kyle Foehner
Purpose Brand
630-270-7291
kfoehner@purposebrand.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bdhea-convenes-prominent-leaders-for-its-inaugural-virtual-forum-on-health-equity-301380170.html

SOURCE Black Directors Health Equity Agenda

Recommended Stories

  • Sure Signs You May Have Had COVID, Dr. Fauci Warns

    Just when you thought the coronavirus couldn't be worse, it's clear the virus leaves many people with long-lasting, debilitating symptoms that may never go away, and we're not just talking for those hospitalized. Even mild cases of COVID-19 are leading to many Americans being hobbled, maimed and not their old selves. The syndrome is called "Long COVID, a constellation of signs and symptoms characterized by" the following symptoms, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Alle

  • ‘I decided I’d jump the gun’: What to consider before getting a booster shot if you’re not eligible yet

    An FDA panel voted against recommending Pfizer booster shots for the general public, but recommended them for people who are at least 65 and at high-risk for severe disease.

  • White Striping Disease Hits 99% of U.S. Supermarket Chicken, Study Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Ten years ago, the poultry muscle disease known as white striping was almost nonexistent. Now, the fat-boosting ailment shows up in 99% of U.S. store-brand chickens, according to a Humane League study to be released Monday.The animal-welfare nonprofit conducted an investigation in 29 states that found the affliction in virtually all grocery-store-brand chickens sampled. The illness is driven by the extreme conditions of factory farming, which turbocharges the raising process to a

  • This Popular Juice Will Reduce Inflammation In Your Body, Says Dietitian

    Usually, when we think of juice, we're mostly reminded of the added sugars, empty calories, and overall negative effects it can have on our bodies. Next to soda, many popular drinks—like cold-pressed juices and tomato juice—have even landed a spot on our list of the unhealthiest drinks on the planet. But, what if we told you there's a popular juice that seems to have an exception?According to Lisa Moskovitz, RD, CEO of NY Nutrition Group and member of our medical expert board, says drinking tart

  • Walking Daily Helped Me Lose 28 Pounds and Get Ripped at 52

    Here's how I burned fat, built muscle, and changed my mindset in 12 weeks.

  • Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall says he did ‘deep dive’ on residents arrested in Capitol riot

    “The question is what am I doing to get people out of jail from the Jan. 6. So what we did is we took a deep, deep dive,” the junior senator said.

  • Turkmenistan: Getting Covid in a land where no cases officially exist

    People in Turkmenistan are struggling to get treatment in a system that denies there are any cases.

  • The Latest: New Zealand’s largest city to remain locked down

    New Zealand’s largest city will remain in lockdown for at least two more weeks, although some restrictions will be eased from Tuesday. Auckland has been in the strictest form of lockdown for just over a month, the longest stretch since the pandemic began. New Zealand has taken an unusual zero-tolerance approach to the coronavirus and has been trying to completely eliminate an outbreak of the delta variant.

  • With Prothena Up Over 500% This Year, Is It Too Late to Get in?

    When a biotech company develops a drug candidate that can help millions of people fight a monstrous disease such as Alzheimer's, it will certainly gain attention from scientists, the news media, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA), a huge wave of attention has also come from investors since the start of the year. Or is this just a sign of more gains to come as it develops a potentially best-in-class Alzheimer's disease portfolio to enter a market projected to grow by 5.4% per year through 2026, to reach $9 billion?

  • Key data on U.S. J&J, Moderna COVID-19 boosters 'weeks away,' Fauci says

    Data needed to determine the advisability of booster shots of the Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines is just weeks away, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser said on Sunday, as officials signaled they expected boosters would be recommended for a broad swath of Americans. U.S. health regulators already have begun to consider a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday recommended a third shot of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-covid-19-booster-debate-moves-fda-vaccine-advisory-committee-2021-09-17 for people age 65 and older or at high risk of severe COVID-19, but declined to endorse boosters for the wider population.

  • They Shunned COVID-19 Vaccines but Embraced Antibody Treatment

    Lanson Jones did not think that the coronavirus would come for him. An avid tennis player in Houston who had not caught so much as a cold during the pandemic, he had refused a vaccine because he worried that it would spoil his streak of good health. But contracting COVID-19 shattered his faith in his body’s defenses — so much so that Jones, nose clogged and appetite vanished, began hunting for anything to spare himself a nightmarish illness. The answer turned out to be monoclonal antibodies, a 1

  • An emergency room doctor’s view of the Covid crisis

    In “Every Minute Is a Day,” Robert Meyer and Dan Koeppel chronicle the early days of the pandemic in New York City.

  • Please Stop Gaslighting Women With Breast Implant Illness

    I recently wrote an article about my experience with breast implant illness, and frankly, how I feel sorry for women living with breast implants. Many times, we have been tricked or manipulated into getting them and keeping them, even though thousands of women have explanted due to being very, very sick from their implants. Some []

  • Never Take Your Vitamin D Without Eating This, Dietitian Says

    The act of taking a multivitamin or a small handful of supplements feels like such a self-care victory each day. That may be especially true if you count Vitamin D as part of your regimen, since it delivers so many benefits for staying healthy right now. However, says one registered dietitian, if you're not pairing your Vitamin D supplement with an important group of foods, you're probably not enabling your body to fully absorb the vitamin's vast benefits.A quick nutrition tutorial: According to

  • Signs You May Get Alzheimer's Early, Says Study

    Alzheimer's likely develops as a result of multiple factors—genetics, lifestyle, and environment included—per the Alzheimer's Association. While there is no way to know for sure whether someone will develop Alzheimer's later in life, a recent study claims that there is one health condition which might be a predictor of the memory loss disease occurring earlier rather than later. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have

  • Why is Pfizer advertising a vaccine that gets plenty of free promotion?

    Pfizer is about to start advertising a new product in the US: the Covid-19 vaccine. After all, it’s hard to think of a product that’s received more promotion than the Covid-19 vaccine. The US is, with New Zealand, one of only two countries that allow direct-to-consumer advertisement of prescription drugs.

  • The days of full covid coverage are over. Insurers are restoring deductibles and co-pays, leaving patients with big bills.

    Jamie Azar left a rehab hospital in Tennessee this week with the help of a walker after spending the entire month of August in the ICU and on a ventilator. She had received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in mid-July but tested positive for the coronavirus within 11 days and nearly died. Now Azar, who earns about $36,000 a year as the director of a preschool at a Baptist church in Georgia, is facing thousands of dollars in medical expenses that she can't afford.Subscribe to The Post Most

  • Expectant mom on life support becomes one of the few to survive COVID

    A pregnant Seal Beach woman survived a harrowing COVID infection after UCLA doctors took extraordinary measures to save her life and the life of her unborn baby.

  • If You Live Here, You're in Danger, COVID Expert Says

    It may seem like the coronavirus is over in some parts of the country but it's not over—period. In states close to yours, the Delta variant is killing or hospitalizing people in record numbers, resulting in high seven-day or daily averages that worry experts, according to NBC News. Which states have been hit the worst in recent days? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Kentucky Set new high for seven-day case average

  • Popular Supplements That May Be Dangerous, Say Experts

    Vitamin supplements are marketed as easy ways to provide your body with the nutrients it needs without the hassle of eating the perfect diet—but did you know some are the unhealthiest supplements you shouldn't take? If you're on a daily vitamin supplement regimen, you may assume you're doing something healthy for your body. But in some cases, you're doing the exact opposite."Numerous investigations show the alleged benefits are unproven and in the worst cases, vitamins and supplements can be har