BDO Canada Hosts Second Annual Rethink Virtual Conference

Toronto, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the success of last year’s virtual event, BDO Canada is pleased to announce its second annual Rethink Virtual Conference on Jan. 20-21, 2022. This two-day event will bring together executives of mid-to-large enterprises from a multitude of industries. Attendees will hear from leading industry experts who will explore three main themes: establishing a successful ESG strategy, future-proofing supply chains at every stage, and building digital resiliency to survive in a data-first world.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, current vice chair of Brookfield Asset Management, and also currently serves as United Nation’s Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance. In his session, Carney will discuss the value of investing in ESG, key considerations for organizations looking to establish an ESG strategy, and what boards and executives need to do today to create sustainable value for investors.

“From supply chain disruptions to new ESG obligations, the last 21 months have presented an array of challenges and opportunities for Canadian businesses”, said David Keddy, National Advisory Leader, BDO Canada. “This conference, its speakers and its content, has been designed to help our clients respond to this evolving landscape, to help them mitigate risks and seize opportunities, so they can thrive in 2022.”

Attendees can look forward to keynote presentations, fireside chats, breakout sessions, and virtual booths. Presentations will cover the following topics:

Leading the race: How organizational leadership can help future-proof supply chains

Retaining top talent through a digital-first workforce

Panel deep-dive: A customer experience to brag about

Views from the top: Establishing successful ESG strategies

In addition to Mark Carney, the Rethink Virtual Conference will feature Dr Chitra Anand from Clarity Consultants, senior leaders from BDO Canada and other leading organizations like Shopify, Atomic Energy of Canada, Chorus Aviation, etc.

To learn more and to register for the event, visit BDO Rethink Virtual Conference 2022 - Jan 20 | Hopin.

About BDO

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by a deep industry knowledge gained from 100 years of working within local communities.

As part of the international BDO network, we are able to provide seamless and consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs. With over 90,000 people working out of more than 1,600 offices in over 160 countries, the network generates worldwide revenue of USD $10.3 billion.

