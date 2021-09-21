U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

BDR announces 2022 Trailblazer Academy for territory managers

·2 min read

Premier business training and coaching provider for the HVAC industry continues in-depth sales and leadership series

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces its 2022 program for Trailblazer Academy, an ongoing online training program that helps territory managers develop sales and leadership skills and build a strategic vision for territory growth.

BDR, the premier business training and coaching provider for the HVAC industry, continues its Trailblazer Academy online training program for territory managers in 2022.
Trailblazer Academy offers six four-hour live virtual workshops covering six essential subject areas for HVAC territory managers. The workshops are held every other month from January through November and are supported by additional exclusive training tools.

"This is an opportunity to specially help territory managers enhance their business acumen and grow their territories," said Bruce Wiseman, BDR's owner and president. "At the end of the program, participants will have new processes that they can implement for immediate improvement and long-term strategies for building and owning their sales area. The training we provide through Trailblazer Academy is suited for territory managers of all experience levels, and distributors can invest in a proven sales process that will continue to pay off."

Trailblazer Academy virtual workshops begin in January and run every other month through November. The six subject areas are:

  • Jan. 11: Drive sales and help dealers win in the 1st Quarter

  • March 8: Build your strategic sales call process

  • May 10: Unlock high-efficiency sales with dealers

  • July 12: Release the profit potential of accessories in your territory

  • Sept. 13: Find the right dealer through targeted prospecting

  • Nov. 8: Help dealers install more jobs through labor leverage

The academy also includes targeted podcasts and self-paced courses to help attendees continue learning in between each live session.

Membership in Trailblazer Academy is limited. Registration will be closed when capacity is reached and can be found at https://www.bdrco.com/trailblazer-academy/.

For more information about BDR and its online training opportunities, visit https://www.bdrco.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)
BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bdr-announces-2022-trailblazer-academy-for-territory-managers-301379478.html

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)

