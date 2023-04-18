BDR Celebrates 25 Years of Empowering Home Service Pros for Success

The leading training and coaching provider for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors and distributors will mark its 25th anniversary throughout 2023

SEATTLE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, celebrates 25 years of driving profit and growth for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors and distributors throughout 2023.

"We're incredibly proud of BDR's impact on the home services industry over the last quarter of a century and the relationships we've built with the hard-working men and women who are the foundation of our industry," said Bruce Wiseman, founder and president of BDR. "Our passion is helping contractors, distributors, and their teams identify their goals, make a plan for success, and see their companies thrive and grow. Since we founded the company, thousands of industry professionals have benefitted from BDR's innovative training and coaching programs. We're committed to advancing the field forward the next 25 years."

Inspired by a shared enthusiasm for building and coaching exceptional teams, Wiseman and Barry Burnett founded BDR in 1998 to equip service business owners with critical knowledge and skills for driving profit and growth. Wiseman credits the expertise of Burnett, who died in 2018, with the company's 25-year track record of success.

"Barry touched the lives of countless people throughout our industry," Wiseman said. "The programs we use today are based partly on his extensive knowledge, insights, and heartfelt dedication to our clients and their desire to build better lives for themselves, their families, and their employees. I consider myself fortunate to have been his friend and business partner."

Over the last 25 years, BDR's industry-leading training classes and coaching program, Profit Coach, have helped thousands of contractors and distributors build better businesses and achieve higher results. BDR has over 40 coaches and trainers who work daily with contractors across the country to develop a plan for growth and success.

Profit Launch business planning workshops help business owners and managers prepare for the future by developing and refining a detailed, personalized five-year business plan to ensure their company's financial security and support its strategic goals. The company also hosts SPARK, the ultimate training and networking event for contractors. It is a unique annual opportunity for service professionals to connect with colleagues and industry experts and recharge their businesses with keynote presentations, business development breakout sessions, networking opportunities and entertainment and activities.

BDR offerings include an ongoing development program for leadership and sales as well as regular classes related to accounting, business planning, dispatch, maintenance, repair, installation, management, and customer experience. The company recently launched the BDR Company Value Builder to help contractors prepare for a satisfying business exit. BDR's distribution offerings cover the training needs of sales managers, outside sales representatives, inside sales, and counter personnel.

For more information about BDR's 25th anniversary celebration, visit https://www.bdrco.com

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

