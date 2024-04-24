BDT & MSD Said to Near Sale of Marquette to Redwood Capital

(Bloomberg) -- BDT & MSD Partners is nearing a deal to sell the firm’s majority stake in Marquette Transportation Co. to Redwood Capital Investments, the family office of Jim Davis and Steve Bisciotti, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Marquette’s founders are set to roll a roughly $100 million equity stake into a transaction that would value the company at about $1 billion, the people said.

BDT has controlled the Kentucky-based provider of marine towing services since 2015 and has been exploring options for its stake, Bloomberg News reported in February.

Representatives for BDT & MSD and Redwood declined to comment. A spokesperson for Marquette didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Redwood has backed companies including Grain Craft, an independent flour miller and Newly Weds Foods, according to data provider PitchBook. Davis and Bisciotti amassed their wealth as the founders of a business that became staffing and recruitment company Allegis Group.

