BDT & MSD Said to Near Sale of Marquette to Redwood Capital

Gillian Tan and Kiel Porter
1 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- BDT & MSD Partners is nearing a deal to sell the firm’s majority stake in Marquette Transportation Co. to Redwood Capital Investments, the family office of Jim Davis and Steve Bisciotti, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Marquette’s founders are set to roll a roughly $100 million equity stake into a transaction that would value the company at about $1 billion, the people said.

BDT has controlled the Kentucky-based provider of marine towing services since 2015 and has been exploring options for its stake, Bloomberg News reported in February.

Representatives for BDT & MSD and Redwood declined to comment. A spokesperson for Marquette didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Redwood has backed companies including Grain Craft, an independent flour miller and Newly Weds Foods, according to data provider PitchBook. Davis and Bisciotti amassed their wealth as the founders of a business that became staffing and recruitment company Allegis Group.

(Updates with Redwood Capital’s response in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • NextEra Energy (NEE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

    NEE earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2024.

  • Dollar shaky after euro rebound; yen mired at 34-year low

    However the yen remained mired near a 34-year low versus the U.S. currency, even as Japanese officials stepped up intervention warnings. The dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers including the euro, sterling and yen - was flat at 105.64 in early Asian trading after slumping 0.4% overnight and touching the lowest level since April 12 at 105.23. The euro was little changed at $1.069975 following Tuesday's 0.45% rally, after data showed business activity in the euro zone expanded at its fastest pace in nearly a year, primarily due to a recovery in services.

  • IBM Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire Software Provider HashiCorp

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. is in advanced talks to acquire software company HashiCorp Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingIBM and

  • Rupiah Slump May Keep Bank Indonesia Rate Cuts at Bay Until 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s central bank will likely postpone monetary easing to later this year, if not early 2025, as it waits out uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s rate path and the continued fighting in the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnRay

  • Chilean Retailer Falabella Aims to Close Several Major Asset Sales This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Falabella SA, Chile’s second-largest retail group by sales, expects to close several more “major” asset sales this year as part of its plan to raise $850 million to $1 billion and help improve its credit metrics, said Chief Executive Officer Alejandro González.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBiden’s New Chopper

  • Texas Instruments Gives Solid Forecast in Sign of Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. gave a bullish revenue forecast for the current quarter, indicating that a slump in demand for industrial and automotive components may be easing.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investor

  • Time to Pounce: 2 Phenomenal Ultra-High-Yield REITs That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

    The premier name among retail REITs, along with a 14%-yielding REIT that's returned $25 billion to its shareholders since going public, make for sensational buys right now.

  • Visa Profit Surges 17% as Consumer Card Spending Climbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc. reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street predictions as US credit-card spending climbed.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingAdjusted net income for the fiscal second quarter ros

  • Japan's corporate service inflation perks up in March

    Japan's annual business-to-business service inflation accelerated for the second month to hit 2.3% in March, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting firms continued to pass on rising labour costs thanks to prospects for sustained wage gains. The data underscores the Bank of Japan's view that rising service prices will replace cost-push inflation as a key driver of price gains, and help sustain inflation around its 2% target. The year-on-year rise in the services producer price index, which measures what companies charge each other for services, followed a 2.2% gain in February.

  • Permian Producer Matador Is Pumping More Oil Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Matador Resources Co. pumped more oil than expected in the first three months of 2024 at a time when most US producers have pledged flat to moderate output growth this year.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Inve