BDT & MSD Said to Near Sale of Marquette to Redwood Capital
(Bloomberg) -- BDT & MSD Partners is nearing a deal to sell the firm’s majority stake in Marquette Transportation Co. to Redwood Capital Investments, the family office of Jim Davis and Steve Bisciotti, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Tech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets Wrap
Tesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of Earnings
Biden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House Lawn
Marquette’s founders are set to roll a roughly $100 million equity stake into a transaction that would value the company at about $1 billion, the people said.
BDT has controlled the Kentucky-based provider of marine towing services since 2015 and has been exploring options for its stake, Bloomberg News reported in February.
Representatives for BDT & MSD and Redwood declined to comment. A spokesperson for Marquette didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Redwood has backed companies including Grain Craft, an independent flour miller and Newly Weds Foods, according to data provider PitchBook. Davis and Bisciotti amassed their wealth as the founders of a business that became staffing and recruitment company Allegis Group.
(Updates with Redwood Capital’s response in fourth paragraph.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Hedge Fund Billionaire’s Cash Helped Fund a ‘Predatory’ Lender
Big Junk Food’s Campaign to Get You Eating Doritos and Oreos for Dinner
How a Massive Hack of Psychotherapy Records Revealed a Nation’s Secrets
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.