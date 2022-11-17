Beach Chair Market Growth USD 342.2 Million by 2028 | Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Market Dynamics, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
Pune, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beach Chair market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.
Beach Chair market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value. This report has delivered the key development plans, such as innovative trends and expansions, strengthening of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product invention, and geographical development, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence.
A beach chair noun is a comfortable chair with a relaxing seat and a plastic, cloth, or other fabric back that is used mostly at the beach but which also works in various outdoor outings. The chair frames are commonly made of steel, wood, or aluminum.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Beach Chair market size is estimated to be worth USD 206.4 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 342.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Geographic Segmentation: -
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
The Middle East and Africa
North America is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.
Key players in the global market include: -
Shelter Logic Group
KingCamp
GCI
KIJARO
Telescope Casual Furniture
JGR Copa
Cascade Mountain Tech
Deltess Corp.
Naturehike
Lawn Chair USA
Helinox
Sunshine Leisure Products
Yongkang King Nike
Anywhere Chair Company
Cape Cod Beach Chair Company
Top five players occupy for a share about 45%.
Segmentation by Types: -
Metal Beach Chair
WoodBeach Chair
Plastic Beach Chair
Segmentation by Applications: -
Online Sales
Offline Sales
In terms of product, Metal Beach Chair is the largest segment, with a share over 72%. In terms of application, Offline Sales is the largest market, with a share over 60%.
COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -
The readers in the section will understand how the Beach Chair market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.
TOC of Beach Chair Market Research Report: -
1 Beach Chair Market Overview
2 Beach Chair Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Beach Chair Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
4 Global Beach Chair Historic Market Analysis by Materials
5 Global Beach Chair Historic Market Analysis by Distribution Channel
6 Key Companies Profiled
7 Beach Chair Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9 Beach Chair Market Dynamics
10 Global Market Forecast
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
12.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.1 Research Programs/Design
12.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
12.2 Data Source
12.2.1 Secondary Sources
12.2.2 Primary Sources
12.3 Author List
12.4 Disclaimer
