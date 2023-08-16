Beach Energy's (ASX:BPT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Beach Energy Limited's (ASX:BPT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.02 on 3rd of October. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.6%, which is below the industry average.

Beach Energy's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Beach Energy is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 56.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 15%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was A$0.0225, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.9% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Beach Energy has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Beach Energy's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Beach Energy's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 17 analysts we track are forecasting for Beach Energy for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Beach Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

