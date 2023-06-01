Is On the Beach Group plc's (LON:OTB) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

With its stock down 39% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard On the Beach Group (LON:OTB). We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. In this article, we decided to focus on On the Beach Group's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for On the Beach Group is:

1.5% = UK£2.3m ÷ UK£153m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

On the Beach Group's Earnings Growth And 1.5% ROE

It is quite clear that On the Beach Group's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 8.9%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 38% seen by On the Beach Group over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared On the Beach Group's performance with the industry and found thatOn the Beach Group's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 1.3% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for OTB? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is On the Beach Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Because On the Beach Group doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about On the Beach Group's performance. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

