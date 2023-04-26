U.S. markets open in 2 hours 17 minutes

The Beachbody Company, Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Investor Conference in Las Vegas Today at 3:30 PM Pacific Time

Planet MicroCap LLC
·1 min read
Planet MicroCap LLC

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) (the "Company" or "Beachbody"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced that Marc Suidan, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings and present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Investor Conference in Las Vegas today at 3:30 PM Pacific Time.

The presentation at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Investor Conference will be available live and for replay on the Investor Relations page on Beachbody's website at https://investors.thebeachbodycompany.com.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, BODi is a leading digital fitness, nutrition, and mindset subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and nutritional supplements designed to support and enrich strong Health Esteem. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is the parent company of BODi. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations
ICR, Inc.
BeachbodyIR@icrinc.com

SOURCE: Planet MicroCap LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751162/The-Beachbody-Company-Inc-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-Investor-Conference-in-Las-Vegas-Today-at-330-PM-Pacific-Time