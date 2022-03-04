U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

BeachFleischman expands to Mexico through joint venture with Terán Rojas & Associates

·3 min read


TUCSON, Ariz., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachFleischman PLLC, Arizona's largest locally owned public accounting firm, and Terán Rojas & Associates, a Mexico-based business services & advisory firm, announce the formation of a joint venture to provide comprehensive inbound and outbound Mexico/U.S. cross-border business services. The joint venture is part of the strategic plans of both firms to expand internationally.

BeachFleischman Teran Rojas Joint Logo_English
BeachFleischman Teran Rojas Joint Logo_English

The joint venture deepens the existing collaboration between the two firms and combines the strengths of both to help clients minimize global taxes, maximize income tax treaty benefits, achieve compliance, preserve wealth, mitigate risk, scale growth, and enhance profitability. The collaboration provides integrated service options for international businesses that intend to, or currently:

  • Export

  • Manufacture or distribute products (or services) cross-border

  • Have employees or representatives conducting business cross-border

  • Own real estate in the U.S. and/or Mexico

  • Have an investment in the U.S. and/or Mexico

Gabriela Rojas, CEO of Terán Rojas & Associates shared "Expressing our collaboration with BeachFleischman is not just a phrase; it is the result of a strategic vision with the common objective of providing our clients with a competitive advantage. We offer integrated solutions based on knowledge and experience with cross-border operations. This union of talents that make up our firms gives our clients the reliability and confidence that their businesses are served by certified accountants, advisors, and specialists in both countries."

"We're excited to be joining forces with Terán Rojas & Associates. Our firms share a similar philosophy, values, and vision. We also recognize that combining our market reach and professional business services provides a one-stop solution critical to the success and longevity of large, mid-market, and emerging organizations. This joint venture will strengthen our firm's capabilities to be fully immersed in our communities and in the industry sectors we serve." said Fernando Barraza, CPA, principal, and international tax practice leader for BeachFleischman.

Eric Majchrzak, BeachFleischman's CEO, said, "We understand the speed of change in our world and profession, and the joint venture with Teran Rojas is the next step in our business evolution. Anticipating and meeting the changing needs of our clients, employees and community remain our primary objective. We honored to collaborate with Terán Rojas & Associates."

BeachFleischman serves clients doing business domestically and internationally, with an emphasis on Mexico and other Latin American countries. The firm specializes in various industry-related practice areas, including cannabis, construction, financial & professional, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, manufacturing, nonprofit, and technology companies.

About BeachFleischman PLLC: BeachFleischman PLLC is Arizona's largest locally owned CPA firm and a Top 200 largest CPA firm in the United States. The firm has over 180 client service and administrative professionals and provides advisory, accounting, assurance, and tax services to businesses (U.S. and foreign-based), organizations, and individuals. Offices are in Phoenix and Tucson, AZ. Visit www.beachfleischman.com for more information.

About Terán Rojas & Associates: Terán Rojas & Associates is an interdisciplinary team of accounting advisors and legal professionals in Mexico. From advisory services, solving operational needs, and management consulting, the firm assists in helping business owners find the right solutions tailored to their needs. Offices are in Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Hermosillo, Son., Ciudad de Mexico, Zihuatanejo, Gro., and Bahia de Banderas Nayarit. Visit www.teranrojas.com to learn more.

Media Contact:
Heather Murray, Director of Marketing
BeachFleischman PLLC
hmurray@beachfleischman.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beachfleischman-expands-to-mexico-through-joint-venture-with-teran-rojas--associates-301496015.html

SOURCE BeachFleischman PLLC

