BeachFleischman promotes Bui, Freeman, Randle, Rowe, and Todd to Principal

·3 min read

TUCSON, Ariz., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachFleischman PLLC, Arizona's largest locally-owned CPA firm, announces the promotions of Daliah Bui, Eric Freeman, Jennifer Randle, Sumi Rowe, and CariAnn Todd to Principal. The five principal additions support strategic growth by deepening the firm's specialized tax, audit, hospitality/restaurant, real estate, science/manufacturing, and employee benefit plan practices. The firm now has 21 principals and over 180 client service and administrative professionals.

BeachFleischman logo (PRNewsfoto/BeachFleischman PC)
BeachFleischman logo (PRNewsfoto/BeachFleischman PC)

"Each of these individuals has consistently demonstrated leadership while making significant contributions toward the firm's growth, client service, practice management, and staff training," said Eric Majchrzak, Chief Executive Officer of BeachFleischman.

Daliah D. Bui, CPA, MAcc, is a Principal and the firm's Hospitality/Restaurant Practice Leader. Daliah provides accounting, consulting, tax planning, and compliance services for multi-unit and multi-state operators, developers, management companies, corporations, franchisees, franchisors, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth business owners. Additionally, she consults with owners of small restaurants and multi-unit restaurant groups on merger and acquisition transactions. Daliah received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and she received a Master of Accounting from the University of Arizona.

Eric Freeman, CPA, MAcc, is a Principal and the firm's Real Estate Practice Leader. Eric's focus is partnership taxation and complex real estate transactions, including multi-asset exchanges, mergers, consolidations, buy-outs, cost segregation studies, transaction formation, and qualified opportunity zone funds. In addition to having a successful series of YouTube videos, Eric has written for numerous publications on real estate taxation, including The Trend Report and Phoenix Business Journal. He is also a regular speaker for local real estate organizations and real estate investors. Eric is a graduate of the University of Arizona, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Accounting.

Jennifer Elizabeth Randle, CPA, is a Principal for BeachFleischman, where she leads the firm's Technical Accounting & Assurance Group and serves as the Director of Quality Control. Jennifer provides accounting, assurance, and consulting services to various privately held companies and nonprofit organizations. Jennifer is a graduate of the University of Arizona, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Sumi M. Rowe, CPA, is a Principal and Science & Manufacturing Practice Leader for the firm. Sumi has extensive experience providing tax consulting, planning, and compliance services to large, privately held and publicly traded companies. Her areas of specialization include ASC 740 income tax provisions, multi-state taxation, and corporation taxation. Sumi received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Economics from Otaru University of Commerce (Japan), and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting from the University of Arizona.

CariAnn J. Todd, CPA, is a Principal and the firm's Employee Benefit Plan Practice Leader. CariAnn provides accounting, assurance, and consulting services for various privately held companies. She also leads the firm's efforts in helping clients navigate COVID Relief Programs and is a regular contributor for the Arizona Commerce Authority's Small Business Bootcamp. CariAnn graduated from Abilene Christian University, where she received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.

About BeachFleischman PLLC
BeachFleischman PLLC is Arizona's largest locally owned CPA firm and a Top 200 largest CPA firm in the United States. The firm has over 180 client service and administrative professionals and provides advisory, accounting, assurance, and tax services to individuals, businesses (U.S. and foreign-based), and organizations. Our offices are in Phoenix and Tucson, AZ. Visit www.beachfleischman.com for more information.

Media Contact:
Heather Murray, Director of Marketing
BeachFleischman PLLC
hmurray@beachfleischman.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beachfleischman-promotes-bui-freeman-randle-rowe-and-todd-to-principal-301510244.html

SOURCE BeachFleischman PLLC

