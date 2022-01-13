U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,721.95
    -4.40 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,440.12
    +149.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,099.46
    -88.93 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,183.02
    +6.97 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.28
    -0.36 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -10.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.13 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1455
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7360
    +0.0110 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3731
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1180
    -0.5480 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,251.41
    -314.14 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.40
    -10.16 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.80
    -2.92 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
JOBS:

Another 230,000 Americans filed new jobless claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

Beachfront Announces Two Strategic Additions To Its Management Team

Beachfront
·3 min read

Industry Veterans Katie Long and Amit Nigam Join Beachfront To Accelerate Company Growth and Innovation Across all Mediums of Television including CTV, VOD, and Linear

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachfront, the convergent TV advertising platform, has announced the addition of two industry veterans to strengthen its management team. Katie Long now serves as the Head of Demand and Amit Nigam assumes the role of Vice President of Product. The new additions are a part of Beachfront’s expansion plans across several departments of the company. The company’s headcount has grown 20% over the past year, with current plans to increase an additional 45% in 2022.

Beachfront continues to add top talent to its team across every department as the company further grows its partner network and builds technology that enables unified decisioning and monetization across Connected TV (CTV), set-top box video-on-demand (VOD), linear, and national addressable television.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Katie and Amit to our management team. Both have demonstrated leadership capabilities that will propel Beachfront to expand our product offering and grow our business,” said Chris Maccaro, CEO of Beachfront. “2021 was an exciting year for Beachfront and 2022 promises to be even better. I am very excited for what Katie and Amit’s leadership will bring to Beachfront and our partners as we continue our pursuit of redefining and transforming the television advertising market.”

Katie Long, Head of Demand, will be responsible for driving Beachfront’s partnerships with leading agencies, brands, and demand-side platforms (DSPs) in the U.S. Katie will lead collaboration with internal and external stakeholders to redefine and simplify the media buying landscape in CTV and TV. This includes the development of general best practices and technological innovations that power greater automation, addressability, and fluidity in TV ad buying.

Before joining Beachfront, Katie was a Senior Director, Platform Sales for Yahoo, and prior to that, held a similar position at Verizon Media where she worked to drive omnichannel DSP adoption across programmatic buying teams.

Amit Nigam, Vice President of Product, will drive the vision and execution of the product roadmap for Beachfront and will serve as the product lead for clients, prospects, and partners. Before Beachfront, Amit was the Vice President of Product at Perion where he managed cross functional teams, driving product development and growth. Prior to Perion, Amit served as the Senior Vice President of Product & Partnerships at Eyeview, a video marketing technology start-up.

About Beachfront
Beachfront is the convergent TV advertising platform that enables unified decisioning and monetization across Connected TV (CTV), set-top box video-on-demand (VOD), linear, and national addressable television. Leading media owners, programmers, and distributors such as AMC, VIZIO, Newsy, Stadium, Frontier, Philo, and Xumo leverage Beachfront’s TV-first tech stack to maximize revenue and improve operational efficiency, while delivering best-in-class ad experiences to their audiences. Founded in 2007, Beachfront is an independent, private equity-backed company based in New York City. In 2017, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, through her investment firm PSP Partners, acquired a majority stake in Beachfront along with Growth Catalyst Partners. Learn more at beachfront.com.

Contact:
Kyle Kuhnel
kyle@broadsheetcomms.com


Recommended Stories

  • Red Cross Declares ‘Blood Crisis’; Where To Donate In Stamford

    Dire blood shortages are forcing doctors in Connecticut to delay blood transfusions for those who need them.

  • Hate digital clutter? Here's how to perform a clean sweep on your smartphone

    Just like a messy house can cause many a meltdown, digital clutter is a source of major anxiety. Jennifer Jolly shows you how to ease yours.

  • ‘The system took my brother’: family demands answers in LA jail death

    After Jalani Lovett, 27, died in solitary confinement, his mother wants the sheriff’s department to be held accountable: ‘They have no regard for human life’ Jalani Lovett’s mother and siblings have been fighting for months to get basic information about his death. Photograph: Courtesy of the family The family of Jalani Lovett, a 27-year-old who died in a Los Angeles jail last year, is demanding that the county sheriff’s department be held accountable and authorities release more information abo

  • Snow for the Plains on Friday, then massive weekend snow for the South and East

    Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams of the Weather Channel breaks down the forecast for snow starting in the Plains on Friday and continuing to the South and East this weekend.

  • Taiwan semiconductor beats Q4 targets, stocks jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Taiwan Semiconductor stock is rising after the company reported Q4 earnings.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2022?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on quite an exciting ride since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race. Investors expected Novavax to apply for U.S. regulatory authorization in the first half. Novavax has since resolved its production issues and today is on track to apply for U.S. authorization in about a month.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Make Comebacks in 2022

    These ARK Innovation ETF holdings are trading at bargain valuations, but their longer-term outlooks are promising.

  • Down 15% Already in 2022, Is This Metaverse Stock a Buy?

    While 2021 was very good to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders, 2022 is off to an arguably poor start. This gaming platform company with metaverse potential has been caught up in the broader growth stock sell-off and is trading down about 15.7% year to date. Part of the drop can be attributed to some investor concern heading into 2022 about Roblox's rich valuation.

  • 10 Stocks Under $25 to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks under $25 to buy according to billionaire Philippe Laffont. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Under $25 to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont. Coatue Management, a technology-themed investment management company, was founded by Philippe Laffont in 1999. […]

  • Ford Market Value Tops $100 Billion on Surging Electric Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s market value topped $100 billion as investors bet on the 118-year-old automaker’s prospects in the dawning electric age.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side EffectFord shares rose as much as 3.5% to

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor, which provides a juicy opportunity to snap up this trio of beauties.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    While for some stocks in the S&P 500, it's their large dividend yields that make them attractive picks, I like to focus on companies with payout ratios below 50%. Ultimately, these dividend growth stocks steadily outperform the market, despite paying smaller dividends initially. Let's look at four stocks that fit this bill and offer some of the highest dividend potential in the S&P 500.

  • Stocks in focus: DiDi, GrubHub, Exxon Mobile, Eli Lilly

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down their stock picks for the day.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Headed for Its Biggest Drop of the Year

    Alibaba stock has been on a tear to start the year, but its two-day winning streak looks like it’s about to end. Alibaba stock has risen in five of the year’s eight trading days including a two-day winning streak as investors sold U.S. tech titans and looked for alternatives elsewhere. Alibaba stock was off 3.2% at 10 a.m. in U.S. trading, which would be its largest decline since falling 3.4% on Dec. 31.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 undervalued stocks to buy now. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. The world is experiencing innovation and change at a rate never seen before. After the Covid […]

  • AMC CEO Says He’s Done Selling Stock After Unloading Another $7 Million

    AMC Entertainment Chief Executive Adam Aron sold another $7.1 million shares of the movie theater giant this week, and said he’s done selling the stock. “Back in August, I said that at age 67 I’d sell some AMC shares toward year-end, all trading decisions out of my hands, under guidelines of a Chase 10-b-5-1 plan spread over 3 months,” Aron said on Twitter. Aron sold 312,500 shares of AMC Entertainment (ticker: AMC) on Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing.

  • These S&P 500 stocks have cratered, but analysts think 12 can turn it around with rebounds of up to 70%

    DEEP DIVE A period of high inflation and rising interest rates has taken out shares of companies with rich valuations. Then there’s the stubborn coronavirus, with variants raising infection rates and causing stocks in travel-related industries to crash after they staged partial recoveries.

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Three stocks with massive upside potential are Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO). Each has both explosive growth and exciting 2022 prospects. Crowdstrike's mission is simple: "to stop breaches."