Beachfront Announces Two Strategic Additions To Its Management Team

Industry Veterans Katie Long and Amit Nigam Join Beachfront To Accelerate Company Growth and Innovation Across all Mediums of Television including CTV, VOD, and Linear

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachfront , the convergent TV advertising platform, has announced the addition of two industry veterans to strengthen its management team. Katie Long now serves as the Head of Demand and Amit Nigam assumes the role of Vice President of Product. The new additions are a part of Beachfront’s expansion plans across several departments of the company. The company’s headcount has grown 20% over the past year, with current plans to increase an additional 45% in 2022.



Beachfront continues to add top talent to its team across every department as the company further grows its partner network and builds technology that enables unified decisioning and monetization across Connected TV (CTV), set-top box video-on-demand (VOD), linear, and national addressable television.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Katie and Amit to our management team. Both have demonstrated leadership capabilities that will propel Beachfront to expand our product offering and grow our business,” said Chris Maccaro, CEO of Beachfront. “2021 was an exciting year for Beachfront and 2022 promises to be even better. I am very excited for what Katie and Amit’s leadership will bring to Beachfront and our partners as we continue our pursuit of redefining and transforming the television advertising market.”

Katie Long, Head of Demand, will be responsible for driving Beachfront’s partnerships with leading agencies, brands, and demand-side platforms (DSPs) in the U.S. Katie will lead collaboration with internal and external stakeholders to redefine and simplify the media buying landscape in CTV and TV. This includes the development of general best practices and technological innovations that power greater automation, addressability, and fluidity in TV ad buying.



Before joining Beachfront, Katie was a Senior Director, Platform Sales for Yahoo, and prior to that, held a similar position at Verizon Media where she worked to drive omnichannel DSP adoption across programmatic buying teams.

Story continues

Amit Nigam, Vice President of Product, will drive the vision and execution of the product roadmap for Beachfront and will serve as the product lead for clients, prospects, and partners. Before Beachfront, Amit was the Vice President of Product at Perion where he managed cross functional teams, driving product development and growth. Prior to Perion, Amit served as the Senior Vice President of Product & Partnerships at Eyeview, a video marketing technology start-up.

About Beachfront

Beachfront is the convergent TV advertising platform that enables unified decisioning and monetization across Connected TV (CTV), set-top box video-on-demand (VOD), linear, and national addressable television. Leading media owners, programmers, and distributors such as AMC, VIZIO, Newsy, Stadium, Frontier, Philo, and Xumo leverage Beachfront’s TV-first tech stack to maximize revenue and improve operational efficiency, while delivering best-in-class ad experiences to their audiences. Founded in 2007, Beachfront is an independent, private equity-backed company based in New York City. In 2017, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, through her investment firm PSP Partners, acquired a majority stake in Beachfront along with Growth Catalyst Partners. Learn more at beachfront.com .

Contact:

Kyle Kuhnel

kyle@broadsheetcomms.com



