U.S. markets close in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,847.14
    -54.21 (-1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,626.32
    -335.50 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,358.64
    -193.71 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.09
    -42.14 (-2.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.35
    +0.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.90
    +5.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.35
    +0.09 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4530
    -0.0060 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1396
    -0.0071 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0170
    -0.4400 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,547.60
    -326.08 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.21
    -8.23 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Beacon Global Strategies Expands by Adding Four National Security Professionals to its Growing Team

·6 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Beacon Global Strategies (BGS), a leading strategic advisory firm focusing on global public policy, government procurement, and geopolitical risk analysis, announced four new members to its growing team. Mr. Glenn Gerstell, Lieutenant General Michael S. Groen (U.S. Marine Corps, Ret.), Mr. Paul Kilbride and Mr. Louis Lauter will bring further depth and breadth to Beacon's market leading practices helping companies navigate national security decisionmaking and emerging trends for disruptive technologies.

BGS Logo
BGS Logo

"BGS continuously strives to provide the highest quality services to its clients, and that requires working alongside the people with the deepest experience in the areas most relevant to our diverse client base," said Andrew Shapiro, a Co-Founder and Managing Director at BGS.  "We are excited to welcome these accomplished individuals, who epitomize this effort. Their strategic insights and unique perspectives are already making real differences for our clients, and we feel fortunate to add them to our ever-growing team of elite leaders."

Glenn S. Gerstell joins BGS as Senior Advisor. Prior to joining BGS, Mr. Gerstell served as the general counsel of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Central Security Service (CSS) from 2015 to 2020. He has written and spoken widely on issues at the intersections of technology and national security. Prior to joining the NSA, Mr. Gerstell practiced law for almost 40 years at the international law firm of Milbank, LLP, where he focused on the global telecommunications industry, and served as the managing partner of the firm's Washington, D.C., Singapore, and Hong Kong offices. Mr. Gerstell served on the President's National Infrastructure Advisory Council, which reports to the president and the secretary of homeland security on security threats to the nation's infrastructure, as well as on the District of Columbia Homeland Security Commission. Earlier in his career, he was an adjunct law professor at the Georgetown University Law Center and New York Law School. A graduate of New York University and Columbia University School of Law, Mr. Gerstell is a Senior Advisor (Non-Resident) with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) International Security Program, serves on the Future of Encryption Committee for the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine and is an elected member of the American Academy of Diplomacy and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He is a recipient of the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal, the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service, and the NSA Distinguished Civilian Service Medal.

Lieutenant General Michael S. Groen joins BGS as Senior Advisor and will be supporting the National Security Technology Practice. General Groen (U.S. Marine Corps, Ret.) served over 36 years in the U.S. military, culminating his career as the Director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), where he led the transformation of U.S. Joint warfighting and departmental processes through the integration of Artificial Intelligence. Prior to his role at JAIC, he served in the Intelligence Community through multiple assignments. He served in the National Security Agency overseeing Computer Network Operations, and as the Director of Joint Staff Intelligence (JSJ2), working closely with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Secretary of Defense, the Defense Intelligence Agency and senior leaders across the Department. He is an experienced Marine commander and multi-tour combat veteran. General Groen is a graduate of Calvin College, and has earned Masters Degrees in Electrical Engineering and Applied Physics from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Paul Kilbride joins BGS as Vice President. Prior to joining Beacon, Mr. Kilbride served as a Professional Staff Member on the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations – Subcommittee on Defense (HAC-D). In this role, he was responsible for overseeing a portfolio that included the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the National Geospatial-intelligence Agency (NGA), the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, and the Military Intelligence Program (MIP). Prior to joining HAC-D, Mr. Kilbride served as a senior program examiner with the Intelligence Programs Branch in the National Security Division of the White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB). From 2012-2018, he oversaw all aspects of the Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) budget and, before that, had oversight responsibility for DIA and the MIP. Mr. Kilbride began his career in public service with OMB in 2008 in the Homeland Security Branch, where he oversaw the Federal Emergency Management Agency – to include disaster response, preparedness, and continuity of government activities. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and earned his Master of Public Policy from the University of Chicago's Harris School.

Louis Lauter joins BGS as Vice President. Mr. Lauter joins BGS after serving as the Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs, where he advised the Secretary of Defense on all legislative matters, supported the confirmation of political appointees and managed congressional engagement across the Department of Defense. Previously Mr. Lauter served in the Obama Administration in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs from 2015-2017 as the Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs and the team chief for Acquisitions, Technology and Logistics. Prior to joining the Department of Defense, he served as the vice president for congressional and government affairs at CSIS where he led the think tank's outreach to Congress. Before joining CSIS, Mr. Lauter worked for Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and then for Representative Rick Larsen (D-WA) where he led the Congressman's  work on the House Armed Services Committee and the U.S.-China Working group. Mr. Lauter is a Senior Associate (non-resident) at CSIS. He holds a Master's degree in international public policy from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a Bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Washington. Mr. Lauter has been awarded both the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service and the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service.

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a leading strategic advisory firm, with over 70 staff and expert advisors, that provides clients an in-depth understanding of national security decision-making to advance objectives and solve problems in Washington and abroad. The Beacon team brings experience informed by their years of service in the White House, State Department, Defense Department, CIA, Justice Department, on Capitol Hill, and in the private sector.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beacon-global-strategies-expands-by-adding-four-national-security-professionals-to-its-growing-team-301626314.html

SOURCE Beacon Global Strategies

Recommended Stories

  • Russian economy won’t recover from Ukraine war ‘until 2030s’ - live updates

    Pound sinks to lowest since 1985 as retail sales slump Germany seizes control of three Russian-owned Rosneft oil refineries FTSE 100 falls 0.3pc Ben Marlow: Shell must accept it has lost the battle on fossil fuels Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Germany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil Grab

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany seized the local unit of Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC as Berlin moves to take sweeping control of its energy industry, secure supplies and sever decades of deep dependence on Moscow for fuel. Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Patagonia Bill

  • China plans sanctions on CEOs of Boeing Defense, Raytheon over Taiwan sales

    China will impose sanctions on the chief executives of Boeing Defense and Raytheon over their involvement in Washington's latest arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday. The sanctions on Boeing Defense, Space, and Security CEO Ted Colbert and Raytheon Technologies Corp boss Gregory Hayes are in response to the U.S. State Department approval on Sept. 2 of the sale of military equipment to Taiwan.

  • Fed Seen Raising to 4% in 2022 And Signaling Higher for Longer

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Patagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitFederal Reserve officials will signal a more hawkis

  • The Economy Is Cooling—Just Not in the Right Ways

    The Federal Reserve's rate-hike plans are now complicated by fresh data attesting to the economy's continued softening.

  • How working past 65 can affect your Medicare, Social Security, HSA and taxes

    More Americans are working into their golden years. Here's how Medicare, Social Security, taxes and other factors come into play.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Multiple Himars strikes hit Russia's Kherson HQ

    Bodies unearthed in liberated Ukrainian town of Izyum 'show signs of torture' Inside Izyum – and the Russian command centre destroyed by Himars missiles The image that says everything about the China-Russia divide Analysis: Why Xi won't ride to Putin's rescue Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • U.S. consumer inflation expectations fall in September; sentiment rises

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week. The University of Michigan's survey on Friday followed in the wake of data this week showing a surprise increase in consumer prices in August, which raised concerns that high inflation was becoming entrenched. "This more or less silences those calls for a 100-basis-point hike next week," said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

  • Russian economy won’t recover from Ukraine war ‘until 2030s’

    Pound sinks to lowest since 1985 as retail sales slump Germany seizes control of three Russian-owned Rosneft oil refineries FTSE 100 falls 0.6pc Ben Marlow: Shell must accept it has lost the battle on fossil fuels Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • What can we expect from Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget next week

    What the chancellor of the exchequer could announce at his first fiscal event.

  • Germany Takes Control of Oil Refineries Owned by Russia’s Rosneft

    Berlin, racing to safeguard its energy supplies before its planned ban on Russian oil imports kicks in later this year, said it would place Rosneft’s German subsidiaries under trusteeship.

  • Moscow's military reserves may be smaller than initially assumed - German defence minister

    Russia has suffered significant troop and equipment losses in Ukraine and the impact of Kyiv's latest counter-offensive may reveal Moscow's military reserves to be smaller than assumed, Germany's defence minister told Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to comment publicly on the setback suffered by his forces this month. "Russia's military has suffered significant losses by now - both in troops and equipment," Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said in an interview conducted on Wednesday and published on Friday.

  • Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine, courts India's Modi

    Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite its latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes if Ukrainian forces target power plants and other infrastructure in Russia. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine's entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal and that he sees no need to revise it.

  • Be mentally ready for a 'lengthy' period of slow economic growth, warns Goldman

    Don't expect a rip-roaring economy anytime soon, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • US Consumers’ Long-Term Inflation Expectations Dip to Lowest Since Mid-2021

    (Bloomberg) -- US long-term inflation expectations fell to the lowest in more than a year in early September, an encouraging sign for the Federal Reserve as it tries to keep views anchored.Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Patagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company

  • Congressional stock trading talks at loggerheads over controversial Supreme Court provision

    Congress is currently in the middle of one last push to ban lawmakers’ stock trades but negotiators are stuck at the moment on a controversial idea to fold Supreme Court justices into the bill.

  • Railroad agreement is 'a contract that respects the workers': U.S. Labor Secretary

    U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the news of railroad companies and unions reaching a tentative labor deal to avoid a major strike and why the agreement will benefit workers.

  • Hedge Funder Dalio: Economy and Stocks Set for Big Drop

    While Bridgewater's Ray Dalio sees inflation dropping from current levels, he expects it to remain high, with bond yields rising.

  • Significant losses of the occupiers on the Slobozhanshchyna front are confirmed the General Staff

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:42 Ukrainian soldiers have inflicted significant losses on the Russians on the Slobozhanshchyna front. Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18.

  • Inflation data reinforces a ‘75-basis-point rate hike’ at Fed meeting: Strategist

    Gurpreet Gill, macro strategist of global fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's path toward a soft landing and the economic outlook.