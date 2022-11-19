U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -1.53 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -11.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3250
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,659.89
    +10.07 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.37
    -3.71 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Beacon leverages new technology to create widespread value for travelers

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The next big thing in travel may be on the way!  Beacon was created by a group of resort industry executives passionate about providing quality travel at true wholesale costs of up to 70% off. Many of their prices are so low they cannot be shown to the public.

TRAVEL MORE, FOR LESS
TRAVEL MORE, FOR LESS

"We already have two successful models bringing immense value to our members nationwide. Beacon is a result of the continuing evolution of the travel industry and years of listening to customer feedback. Everyone wants everything now, they want it convenient, and they want control without commitment," says Derek Gough, company President.

Gough has directed multiple programs to bring wholesale travel to the public sector. While structuring employee benefit programs for Fortune 500 companies he witnessed firsthand the difference between what consumers are accustomed to paying for travel and the wholesale pricing available to large corporations that most people never see.

Beacon is poised to capitalize by providing an alternative to the well-known free travel sites consumers have been conditioned to use. Simple searches on their private platform result in saving of hundreds if not thousands of dollars. Gough says, "Travel expands the mind, breaks down borders, humanizes cultures and celebrates differences. It brings people together and helps us to better understand how connected we are to our world."

In today's world who isn't picturing themselves in a faraway land enjoying time away from it all? Whether customers want to stay in five-star resorts, luxury private homes and villas or cruises Beacon appears to deliver them all at prices sure to draw some attention within the billion-dollar travel industry.

beacon.travel
beacon.travel
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beacon-leverages-new-technology-to-create-widespread-value-for-travelers-301683265.html

SOURCE Beacon

Recommended Stories

  • Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Fastenal Company's (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Up Recently?

    Fastenal's (NASDAQ:FAST) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually...

  • 15 Biggest Multinational Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 biggest multinational companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 Biggest Multinational Companies in the World. A multinational is a company which is incorporated in a single country but its operations are spread across […]

  • Here's Why MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • 15 Longest Bridges in the World

    We will take a look at the 15 longest bridges in the world. To skip our analysis of the construction industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Longest Bridges in the World. The Construction Industry: An Analysis The construction industry is one of the world’s largest industries with respect to spending as well […]

  • Top 15 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap

    In this article, we will be taking a look at top 15 Chinese stocks by market cap. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap. China’s meteoric rise to become the second biggest economy in the world is quite surprising, especially considering the chaos […]

  • 3 Stocks I Might Buy Before 2023

    For me, home-improvement retailer Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND), advertising technology (adtech) company PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and travel booking platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are three stocks I already own that I'd like larger positions in. Flooring retail specialist Floor & Decor has three qualities I absolutely crave in a retail investment.

  • Walt Disney Makes a Surprise Massive Purchase

    The Mouse House has steadily grown its business by making major acquisitions, and now it's made another one in a very surprising way.

  • 3 Must-Own Stocks for 2023 (and Beyond)

    The bear market of 2022 hammered the tech sector. With that possibility, investors could see outsize gains in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE). Jake Lerch (Apple): With the end of the year drawing near, it's time to think about the future.

  • The Best National Parks To Visit In The Winter

    These parks in Texas, California, Utah and other states are perfect for a visit during the cooler months.

  • 16 Largest Cruise Ships in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 16 largest cruise ships in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 Largest Cruise Ships in the World in 2022. Cruise ships remained at the center of the Covid-19 pandemic news when it started […]

  • How to Book a Cheap Cruise (and Know the Real Cost)

    Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and MSC all have select cruises at very low prices. Here's what you will really pay.

  • Spain’s Great Cities Are Overrun with Tourists—but Not This One

    Lenorlex/Getty ImagesThis is the latest edition of our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.It’s not what you might call “off the beaten path.” Glance at any map of Spain and you won’t take long to find it, poised at the mid-point between Madrid and Barcelona and between the country's Cantabrian and Mediterranean coasts. Both by road and rail, it’s well-connected. And a river runs through it—the mighty Ebro, Spain’s answer to the Rhine or Volga.Which makes it all the more re

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Copa, Azul, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Allegiant

    Copa, Azul, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Allegiant are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Buying This Top Growth Stock While It's Down Could Be a Genius Move

    Take vacation rental platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), which has lost nearly half its value in the past year. There are good reasons to think the market is undervaluing Airbnb's potential, making it an excellent stock to buy right now. Airbnb's business struggled mightily amid the early days of pandemic.

  • Ivana Trump's Lavish NYC Townhouse Where She Died Listed for Sale $26.5 Million — See Inside

    The late businesswoman’s home features a leopard-print office and a Versailles-inspired dining room

  • Top 10 Richest Airlines in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 10 richest airlines in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the top 5 richest airlines in the world. The importance of the global airline industry cannot be understated. The expansion and growth of the industry has […]

  • Do You Think Marriott International (MAR) Will Go From Losing Money to Raking in Profits Post-COVID?

    LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its October 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The results in October were excellent, and its LRT Economic Moat strategy returned 7.38%. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022. LRT […]

  • The CEO of Airbnb is Renting Out a Room in His House

    It may be a marketing move but for those interested in how the other half lives, one can currently book a room in the San Francisco home of Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. "A thoughtfully designed suite featuring personal photos and artifacts from the early days of Airbnb," reads the listing description of a room in a house in the historic Castro neighborhood of San Francisco. "This light-filled corner bedroom has North and West-facing windows and a panoramic view of the Castro neighborhood."

  • 3 Tips for Royal Caribbean's Black Friday Sale From an Experienced Cruiser

    The cruise line offers deals on cruises and a separate 'cruise planner' sale for purchases like beverage packages and internet.

  • The Check-In: Understanding Black Friday travel deals, toiletry bag essentials, and more

    What you need to know about the travel industry this week