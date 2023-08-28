Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) has announced that on 22nd of September, it will be paying a dividend ofA$0.04, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. This payment takes the dividend yield to 4.5%, which only provides a modest boost to overall returns.

Beacon Lighting Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Based on the last payment, Beacon Lighting Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 3.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 56%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Beacon Lighting Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Beacon Lighting Group's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.014 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.083. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 22% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Beacon Lighting Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 10% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Beacon Lighting Group's Dividend

In general, we don't like to see the dividend being cut, especially when the company has such high potential like Beacon Lighting Group does. Reducing the amount it is paying as a dividend can protect the company's balance sheet, keeping the dividend sustainable for longer. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Beacon Lighting Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

