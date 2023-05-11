Is Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) Potentially Undervalued?

While Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$2.40 and falling to the lows of AU$1.70. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Beacon Lighting Group's current trading price of AU$1.74 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Beacon Lighting Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Beacon Lighting Group?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.96x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 9.89x, which means if you buy Beacon Lighting Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Beacon Lighting Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Beacon Lighting Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Beacon Lighting Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -7.7% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Beacon Lighting Group. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BLX seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on BLX, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BLX for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on BLX should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you want to dive deeper into Beacon Lighting Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Beacon Lighting Group you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Beacon Lighting Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

