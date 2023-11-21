Beacon Lighting Group Limited's (ASX:BLX): Top Key Executive Ian Robinson is the most bullish insider, and their stock value gained 13% last week

Key Insights

Beacon Lighting Group's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

Ian Robinson owns 55% of the company

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

If you want to know who really controls Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 57% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Clearly, insiders benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by AU$54m last week.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Beacon Lighting Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Beacon Lighting Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Beacon Lighting Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Beacon Lighting Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Beacon Lighting Group. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Ian Robinson (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 55% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. With 3.4% and 3.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Perpetual Limited and Pendal Group Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Beacon Lighting Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Beacon Lighting Group Limited stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of AU$463m, that means they have AU$265m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 34% stake in Beacon Lighting Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Beacon Lighting Group that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

