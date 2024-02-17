Beacon Lighting Group's (ASX:BLX) Dividend Will Be A$0.041

The board of Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.041 per share on the 15th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.0%, which is lower than the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Beacon Lighting Group's stock price has increased by 36% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

See our latest analysis for Beacon Lighting Group

Beacon Lighting Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Prior to this announcement, Beacon Lighting Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 9.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 52% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Beacon Lighting Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Beacon Lighting Group's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from A$0.014 total annually to A$0.083. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 22% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Beacon Lighting Group has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Story continues

We Really Like Beacon Lighting Group's Dividend

It is generally not great to see the dividend being cut, but we don't think this should happen much if at all in the future given that Beacon Lighting Group has the makings of a solid income stock moving forward. The cut will allow the company to continue paying out the dividend without putting the balance sheet under pressure, which means that it could remain sustainable for longer. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Beacon Lighting Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.