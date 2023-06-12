Beacon Minerals Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth AU$1.1m \

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Beacon Minerals Limited's (ASX:BCN) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Beacon Minerals

Beacon Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non Executive Director Geoffrey Greenhill bought AU$656k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.034 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.03). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. We note that Geoffrey Greenhill was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 36.29m shares worth AU$1.1m. But insiders sold 19.29m shares worth AU$656k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Beacon Minerals insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Beacon Minerals is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Beacon Minerals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 32% of Beacon Minerals shares, worth about AU$36m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Beacon Minerals Insiders?

We can't make any useful conclusions about recent trading, since insider buying and selling has been balanced. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Beacon Minerals and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Beacon Minerals is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

But note: Beacon Minerals may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here