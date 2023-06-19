Beacon Roofing (BECN) Expands Its Waterproofing Division

Following the solid buyouts in the fourth quarter of 2022, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN continues to expand its specialty waterproofing division. To this end, the company announced the opening of two new branches in Florida.



Situated in Largo and North Orlando, FL, these new branches are co-located with the Beacon’s exterior building products branches serving sealants, coatings, air and vapor barriers and other waterproofing products for construction. These new greenfield locations boost BECN's domestic footprint and further advance its Ambition 2025 goals.

Focus on Expansion

The company is focused on its Ambition 2025 targets (announced on Feb 24, 2022), which emphasize operational excellence, above-market growth trajectory and accelerated stockholder value creation. The financial targets of Ambition 2025 project that sales will reach $9 billion (8% CAGR) and $1 billion of EBITDA (10% CAGR), which would translate into 11% EBITDA margins (up 100 basis points from 2021 levels).



As part of this initiative, Beacon focuses on business expansion through bolt-on acquisitions and divestitures. During fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, BECN acquired Whitney Building Products, LLC and Coastal Construction Products, expanding its specialty waterproofing division. In 2023 to date, Beacon opened seven new locations.



Shares of Beacon — the largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada — have surged 50.4% year to date compared with the industry’s 2.8% rise. The company is benefiting from solid expansion plans and digital initiatives.

