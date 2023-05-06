Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Beacon Roofing Supply, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$689m ÷ (US$5.9b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Beacon Roofing Supply has an ROCE of 15%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Beacon Roofing Supply's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Beacon Roofing Supply.

What Can We Tell From Beacon Roofing Supply's ROCE Trend?

Beacon Roofing Supply is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 271% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From Beacon Roofing Supply's ROCE

To sum it up, Beacon Roofing Supply is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 40% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Beacon Roofing Supply does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Beacon Roofing Supply that you might be interested in.

While Beacon Roofing Supply isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

