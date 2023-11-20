Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Beacon Roofing Supply's (NASDAQ:BECN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Beacon Roofing Supply:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$688m ÷ (US$6.6b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Beacon Roofing Supply has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Beacon Roofing Supply compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply here for free.

So How Is Beacon Roofing Supply's ROCE Trending?

Beacon Roofing Supply's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 186% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Beacon Roofing Supply has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Beacon Roofing Supply can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, Beacon Roofing Supply does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

