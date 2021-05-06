Beal Financial Group Founded By Financial Guru Brandon E. Beal Has Made It Their Mission To Help Others Attain Financial Freedom
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Back in 2010, a chain of events occured that would lead to the formation of Financial Planning and Service company Beal Financial Group. After Brandon E. Beal, the company's founder suffered a career-ending injury to a ligament in his foot which ended his shot at playing professional football; Beal had to search for another career path. Eventually stumbling upon the world of Finance, the brother of NBA star Bradley Beal quickly picked up the necessary skills and knowledge in investing and management. Having the ultimate goal to have a company that gives clients the "opportunity for financial freedom and independence," Brandon E. Beal founded Beal Financial Group.
Beal Financial Group powered by NAA & Integrity Marketing has all the drive and will a company could ever need. Beal Financial Group is a part of the National Agents Alliance, which is an insurance marketing organization that hires and trains life insurance agents across the United States. They are affiliated with over a dozen highly rated insurance carriers such as Mutual of Omaha, AIG, National Life Group, Allianz, Foresters, and CFG. The two companies work side by side to provide great products that meet the needs and budgets of their clients.
In June 2020, during the heat of the coronavirus pandemic, Beal Financial Group and National Agents Alliance partnered with Integrity Marketing Group. This was a huge move for the company as Integrity is the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products. Integrity Marketing is a $5 Billion company, and Beal Financial Group now has them on their side.
Beal Financial Group prides itself on treating each and every client like they are close family, rest assured they are going to do everything they can to get you set up for financial success. The future is bright for Beal Financial Group as Brandon E. Beal continues to learn and expand his company's offering for clients. Financial freedom could be just around the corner, have Beal Financial Group help you there.
