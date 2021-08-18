Two Industry Leading Engineering Firms Join to Deliver High-Quality Infrastructure Projects

TORONTO and INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers Ltd. (McIntosh Perry), an award-winning consulting engineering company, is pleased to announce a merger with Beam, Longest & Neff, LLC (BLN), a leading infrastructure engineering firm headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. The partnership provides clients with a team of more than 800 engineers, project managers and technical experts focused on delivering high-quality projects from 21 offices across North America.

Beam, Longest & Neff, LLC Merges with McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers Ltd. (CNW Group/McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers Ltd.)

"We are excited to be combining forces with McIntosh Perry as we create a large, dynamic North American engineering consulting firm that brings together the best people, industry leading knowledge and decades of experience so that we can continue to serve the growing needs of our clients and put forward the best solutions possible," said Tom Longest, CEO of BLN. A third-generation company founded in 1945, BLN has provided services to hundreds of clients on thousand of projects, including the two signature bridges forming the US$2.3 billion Ohio River Bridges Projects and most recently the US$4.4 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge. BLN's team of talented and dedicated professionals will form the foundation for the company's expansion into the USA.

"We are energized by this partnership for two important reasons. One, it creates professional development and career path opportunities for our employees and two, it ensures a deep bench of technical and professional talent for our clients," said Jim Longest, President of BLN. "One of the key factors in forming this relationship is our similar core purpose, core values and strategic ambition." Jim and Tom Longest, the third generation to lead the consulting firm, will continue to manage operations and support client relations at BLN, and will also serve on the Board of Directors at McIntosh Perry.

Story continues

"It is very exciting to see our company fulfill our strategic vision and evolve into a full-service North American engineering consulting company," said Gus Sarrouh, CEO of McIntosh Perry." As the COVID restrictions are lifted across North America, we are ideally positioned to take advantage of opportunities on both sides of the border, including the $1.2 trillion stimulus that the United States plans to spend on rebuilding aging infrastructure. We are very fortunate to have found a firm with the history, reputation, and capability that BLN has, and we look forward to working with their people to build a unified firm that provides rewarding career opportunities and delivers high-quality projects."

The company will carry on business in Canada as McIntosh Perry and continue as BLN in the United States.

About Beam, Longest and Neff, LLC

Founded in 1945, Beam, Longest and Neff (BLN), is a third-generation firm headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is one of the largest full-service engineering firms in the region. BLN delivers comprehensive solutions for all facets of infrastructure projects and has offices in Indiana, Kentucky, Colorado, and West Virginia. BLN is listed in ENR Midwest as one of the top Midwest design firms and in ENR's top 500 design firms in the U.S.

About McIntosh Perry

McIntosh Perry offers a full range of consulting engineering services and technical solutions for public and private sector clients that encompasses every stage of a project, including Building Science, Contract Administration, Energy, Environmental and Geotechnical Engineering, Land Development Engineering and Planning, Municipal Engineering, Project Management, Transportation, Transportation Structures and Surveying. McIntosh Perry has more than 600+ engineers, project managers and technical experts operating out of 14 offices. As we've grown, we remain focused on one goal – helping our clients turn possibilities into reality.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beam-longest--neff-llc-merges-with-mcintosh-perry-301358201.html

SOURCE McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers Ltd.